Eagles announce 7 captains for the 2022 season

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced seven team captains for the 2022 NFL season. These selections were made based on votes by the players, according to Nick Sirianni.

The following players will wear ‘C’ patches on their uniforms.

2022 Eagles captains

QB Jalen Hurts

C Jason Kelce

OT Lane Johnson

DT Fletcher Cox

DE Brandon Graham

CB Darius Slay

K Jake Elliott

OBSERVATIONS AND THOUGHTS

The Eagles only went with six captains last year with two on offense (Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce), three on defense (Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Rodney McLeod), and one special teams contributor who played defensive snaps as well (Alex Singleton). McLeod and Singleton are on new teams this year.

Hurts is entering his second straight year as a team captain. He’ll have two gold stars under his ‘C’ patch.

As team captains for five straight years, Kelce and Cox will get to wear the patch where the gold ‘C’ is displayed above four gold stars. Here’s Kelce’s patch from last year ...

And here’s what it’ll look like now for him and Cox:

If I’m not mistaken, Kelce and Cox are the first Eagles players to ever wear the gold ‘C’ patch. That’s kinda cool.