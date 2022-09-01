Eagles announce 7 captains for the 2022 season

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced seven team captains for the 2022 NFL season. These selections were made based on votes by the players, according to Nick Sirianni.
The following players will wear ‘C’ patches on their uniforms.
2022 Eagles captains
QB Jalen Hurts
C Jason Kelce
OT Lane Johnson
DT Fletcher Cox
DE Brandon Graham
CB Darius Slay
K Jake Elliott
OBSERVATIONS AND THOUGHTS
- The Eagles only went with six captains last year with two on offense (Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce), three on defense (Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Rodney McLeod), and one special teams contributor who played defensive snaps as well (Alex Singleton). McLeod and Singleton are on new teams this year.
- Hurts is entering his second straight year as a team captain. He’ll have two gold stars under his ‘C’ patch.
- As team captains for five straight years, Kelce and Cox will get to wear the patch where the gold ‘C’ is displayed above four gold stars. Here’s Kelce’s patch from last year ...
And here’s what it’ll look like now for him and Cox:
If I’m not mistaken, Kelce and Cox are the first Eagles players to ever wear the gold ‘C’ patch. That’s kinda cool.
- Johnson is entering his first season as a team captain. Logical fit as one of the best, most respected, and longest-tenured players on the team. I wonder if his teammates felt like Johnson especially deserved some more visibility given how he’s regularly underappreciated from a national perspective.
- Slay is also entering his first season as a team captain. A favorite in the locker room.
- Graham will wear four gold stars (but no golden ‘C’) as this is his fourth captaincy in the last six years. Oddly wasn’t a captain during the 2018 and 2019 seasons but was in 2017 and then the past three years.
- 2022 marks Elliott’s first year as a team captain. It comes following his first Pro Bowl.
- Experienced veterans who were notably not named captains: T.J. Edwards, Javon Hargrave, James Bradberry, Haason Reddick.
- Some potential future captains: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Kyzir White, Jordan Mailata, Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox.
