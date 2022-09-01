Eagles tried to claim the Vikings’ 2021 third-round pick

The Eagles were in the market for a third quarterback and they found one by claiming Ian Book off waivers from the Saints.

But New Orleans’ 2021 fourth-round pick was seemingly not Philly’s top preference. As first reported by Jordan Schultz, the Birds submitted an unsuccessful claim for Kellen Mond.

The Minnesota Vikings’ 2021 third-round pick instead went to the Browns since Cleveland ranks higher in the claiming order, which mirrors the NFL Draft order. The Eagles were 19th in line while the Browns were ahead of them at the 13th spot.

The gap between where Mond and Book were drafted is more significant than one might realize. Mond was the No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as the second overall selection in the third round. Book, meanwhile, was the fifth-to-last selection of the fourth round (prior to compensatory picks) at No. 133 overall.

Draft pedigree is hardly everything but there’s a case to be made Mond was the more intriguing developmental prospect to get their hands on. Unfortunately for them, it didn’t work out. But their interest in him could be worth remembering if Mond ever shakes free again down the road.