13 notes from Day 9 of Eagles training camp practice

Today marked the ninth Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Here’s what I observed at the NovaCare Complex. NOTE: Stay tuned for the BGN Radio practice recap podcast that will be embedded here once it goes live on the feed.

PRACTICE NOTES

• JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT: It wasn’t really an active day for Hurts as a passer. Eliot Shorr-Parks had him down with 10 completions on 12 attempts, which looks pretty good! But his passing total was probably, like, around 70 yards? If that much? It couldn’t have been very high. I would guess his yards per attempt was around 6.0 (that’s low!) at most with there being a lot of short passes.

Today just wasn’t the best day to learn a lot about Hurts’ development. He once again threw to A.J. Brown a lot. He didn’t make any major mistakes. He also didn’t do anything especially flashy or impressive at all. Multiple reporters and fans that I talked to thought it was neither a stock up or stock down day, leaving one option ...

Stock even.

• JALEN HURTS STOCK TRACKER OVERVIEW

Day 1: Stock even

Day 2: Stock down

Day 3: Stock down

Day 4: Stock even

Day 5: Stock up

Day 6: Stock down

Day 7: Stock even

Day 8: Stock up

Day 9: Stock even

• EAGLES INJURY NEWS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), Le’Raven Clark (hamstring), Kenneth Gainwell (hip), John Hightower (groin), Jason Kelce (elbow), Jimmy Moreland (ankle), Boston Scott (concussion), DeVonta Smith (groin), Jaquiski Tartt (personal reasons), Kary Vincent (groin), Greg Ward (toe), Keric Wheatfall (hamstring)

Kelce, Gainwell, and Hightower are new additions to the DNP list. Kelce is said to be having “routine cleanout” elbow surgery, so he’s going to miss some time. There seems to be optimism that he can be ready to play by Week 1 ... but one can wonder if the elbow will continue to be an issue at all.

Gainwell and Scott both being out means Miles Sanders, Jason Huntley, and Kennedy Brooks are currently the only healthy running backs on the roster. That really just leaves the Birds with Huntley and Brooks for preseason action since Sanders won’t play much, if at all.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jordan Mailata (concussion), Andre Dillard (concussion).

Mailata and Dillard are one step closer to returning to practice in full, which is good to see.

BANGED UP IN PRACTICE: Quez Watkins got up limping a little bit after making a catch in 11-on-11. He caught another pass not too long after. Seemed to be a lower body issue that was bothering him.

• James Bradberry had a pass breakup on a throw to A.J. Brown in 1-on-1. It continues to be a strong summer for No. 24.

• Speaking of strong summers, Brandon Graham continues to dominate. Even though defenders aren’t allowed to touch the quarterback, he knocked the ball out of Hurts’ control after getting right up on him. The rare practice strip-sack.

• Huntley saw some first team action with Gainwell and Scott out. He looked fast and had some nice runs, including a decent gain on a toss play.

• Zach Pascal made an impressive one-handed grab in stride for a short catch and run during 7-on-7.

• Just hasn’t been a good camp for Gardner Minshew. He threw two picks in 7-on-7. The first one came when K’Von Wallace had a diving pass breakup that generated a tipped interception for Davion Taylor. On the next rep, Minshew threw a little too high on a short look to Watkins that went off his hands and ended up in the possession of Josiah Scott. Still don’t know that the Eagles will actually let Reid Sinnett climb ahead of Minshew on the depth chart. But the gap between those two could be shrinking. Minshew did have one notably good throw when he hit Jalen Reagor, who got open!, over the middle for a 25-yard gain.

• Josh Jobe punched a ball out after Richard Rodgers made a catch on a crossing route. He also recovered it, though I’m not perfectly sure if it was truly a fumble or just a PBU. Either way, good play by the UDFA cornerback. Jobe had stacked three good practices in a row. He’s at least making the case to be on the practice squad. Jobe did give up a completion on the left side of the field a little later and was frustrated with himself for that one.

• The ball bounced off A.J. Brown’s hands and right into Dallas Goedert’s on one rep. Fortunate.

• Miles Sanders continues to look pretty good running the football.

• Can’t remember this happening before: the Eagles had offensive players in white jerseys with the defenders dressed in midnight green. Usually it’s the other way around.

• Today in Jimmy Kempski’s daily training camp interview series for BGN Radio: Reuben Frank.

• Shout out to BGN readers/BGN radio listeners Mark and David who attended practice and were nice enough to say hi!

UP NEXT: The Eagles have another practice tomorrow beginning around 10:00 AM Eastern. Then it’s a walkthrough on Thursday before their first preseason game against the New York Jets at the Linc on Friday night.