Eagles News: PFF makes 3 bold predictions for Philadelphia’s 2022 season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2022 — NFC East - PFF

1. The Eagles win the NFC East. The Cowboys looked like one of the best teams in the NFC last season before things went a little off the rails late in the year, and they ended up fading from Super Bowl contention as January came around. They enter the season as the team to beat once again, but the Eagles has the pieces to best them in the division. A.J. Brown can be transformative for an offense that was without a true alpha at the position. Jalen Hurts improved last year but still has some room to go to be an elite quarterback, which Brown should help with. Their offensive line is an outstanding unit, and the team added potential game-changers on defense. The Eagles have been building well over recent seasons, so this could be their year to take the division and make some noise in the playoffs. 2. Miles Sanders makes the Pro Bowl. Sanders recorded just 770 yards and didn’t post a rushing touchdown in 2021, but he averaged 5.3 yards per carry in large part because the Eagles offensive line was excellent. While Sanders didn’t have a rushing score, there were plenty available — the other three Eagles backs who received significant carries combined for 16 touchdowns on the ground. If Sanders can stay healthy and lock down the primary workload, the Eagles have the blocking environment and the offense for him to be very productive. 3. Nakobe Dean is the NFL’s best rookie linebacker. Dean has the potential to be the steal of the draft. Georgia had one of the best defenses in college football history, and Dean was the best player on that defense with a 91.6 PFF grade. He slipped in the draft in part because of injury concerns, which the Eagles didn’t appear to share with other teams. If Dean gets on the field, he could easily be the best rookie linebacker this season and prove teams foolish for overthinking him as a draft prospect.

17 winners, 12 losers, and 8 IDKs through the first half of Eagles training camp - BGN

Jalen Hurts. Through eight practices, Hurts had has two stock up days, three stock even days, and three stock down days. It’s been a mixed bag ... not unlike his 2021 season. My BGN Radio co-host Jimmy Kempski qualified his 15 starts last year as follows: six stock up games, five stock even games, and five stock down games. The feeling here is that Hurts is much closer to being a finished product than people would like to admit. There’s been no indication of him being a night-and-day different player. Yes, he’s made some strides when it comes to throwing the ball over the middle and getting the ball out faster. But not to a frequency where he looks poised to take a huge jump in Year 3. Hurts is solid enough to offer the Eagles a decent floor as a “win with” player but questions remain about this team’s ceiling with him as their quarterback.

Eagles Training Camp Interview Series: Reuben Frank on Devon Allen’s transition from track back to football - BGN Radio

NBC Sports Philly Eagles Reporter, Reuben Frank chats with Jimmy Kempski about how he started covering the Eagles, the biggest jerk he’s ever covered and Devon Allen’s transition from track back to football.

Building Depth - Iggles Blitz

We know AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins will be the key receivers. Jalen Reagor has been good recently and will probably be the #4 receiver if he’s not dealt. Zach Pascal will also be part of the rotation. Covey could force the team to keep six receivers if he continues to play well. He needs to do a good job on punt returns in the preseason games to help his cause. This could be the end of the Greg Ward era.

NFL training camp 2022 position battles: Will Baker Mayfield start at QB for the Panthers? Who will start for the Steelers? - ESPN

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith rest securely at the top of the depth chart. From there, it gets interesting. Much of the intrigue revolves around Jalen Reagor, the former first-round pick (2020) who is “battling for a spot” on the team, according to coach Nick Sirianni. With Smith dealing with a groin strain, Reagor has gotten some work with the first team and has had a few nice moments in camp. With Brown, Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal expected to make the team, Reagor is fighting for positioning along with Greg Ward and rookie Britain Covey.

Taking it to the next level: Big things in store for T.J. Edwards - PE.com

This is his fourth season here, so the T.J. Edwards who is now patrolling the Eagles’ defense from his middle linebacker position is a player entrenched as a leader and a playmaker. He is not the rookie who came into the league after the 2019 NFL Draft, nor is he the young player who earned extended playing time in larger gulps each season after. He is a player who Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon relies upon in so many ways as kind of, in a lot of ways, the guy in the Eagles’ defense. “I think we had a good feel for T.J. (when the coaching staff arrived in 2021), and what you saw is he could take the coaching and started getting more comfortable and he is making a lot of plays for us, and that’s why you saw him take over the defense, kind of the first third part of the year or whatever. We expect him to do that this year as well,” Gannon said early in this 2022 Training Camp. “I didn’t scout him coming out, but when I got here, you read everything and you talk to different people that looked at him and things like that. I think that if there were a couple negatives on him, they are not negatives with what we’re asking him to do. Actually, they’re positives. Excited to have T.J.” “… you saw him take over the defense … We expect him to do that this year as well.”

NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown - NFL.com

15) Eagles. This just in: A.J. Brown is a certified Dude. Well, we already knew that after a sustained run of excellence in Nashville, but it still must give Eagles fans a warm-and-fuzzy feeling to read the camp dispatches that describe Brown as the unquestioned focal point of the passing attack. Brown will command heavy attention every week, which is great news for DeVonta Smith as he looks to take his game to another level in Year 2. Philadelphia’s offense has strong breakout potential in 2022, and the presence of a legit star at WR1 is a huge reason why.

Sounds like Wentz’s training camp has been pretty ugly - NBCSP

YIKES. I mean... where do you begin? Flubbing the warm-up throws in practice? Absolutely unpredictable accuracy? Looking so erratic that a reporter thinks you are singlehandedly going to hold your team back? Folks, the Carson Wentz experience rolls on! Seriously though, while it’s fun for Eagles fans to revel in the fact that the organization made the right call cutting ties with Wentz when it did, it’s also fantastic to know that a division rival in Washington is (likely) starting the season with Wentz as QB1.

Why the outcome of these 3 games may determine the success of the Cowboys’ 2022 season - Blogging The Boys

There’s a good chance that the NFC East comes down to this Week 16 matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles. This Christmas Eve matchup will be huge for both teams, as 10 weeks will go by between the first and second time the two teams matchup. The Cowboys have two road games after the Eagles to end the season, while Philly gets two home games against the Saints and Giants. This gives the Eagles a little more leeway in this one, but it still is going to be one of the most important games of the season.

So, All Pro linebacker Roquan Smith says he wants to be traded - Hogs Haven

I don’t think this is indicative of a problem-child. Instead, I think it is a result of the difficulty of a player negotiating his own contract extension without an agent. Remember, both Jonathan Allen and Terry McLaurin have talked about how difficult it was to go through the process, and how each found it challenging not to take the negotiations personally. I suspect it is the process that is grinding Roquan Smith up at the moment, and that he would be motivated to join a team that spent resources on him and made him feel wanted — something we’ve heard many players talk about.

Giants first unofficial depth chart: What can we learn? - Big Blue View

Darius Slayton fans will see Darius Slayton listed as second team, and think all of the doom and gloom forecasts about him perhaps not making the team have been silly. Watching practice throughout camp, though, it’s clear that C.J. Board and Collin Johnson — listed behind him — have gotten more opportunities and thus far played better.

What you should ask if your QB looks terrible in training camp - SB Nation

No. 4: Your QB is just bad. This could absolutely be the case. Maybe there is no excusing that wide throw into the fan gallery, or the deep ball picked off by a fourth round rookie defensive back. I’m sorry, but your quarterback might just be awful — but don’t feel bad, because you’re not alone. A lot of teams will have really awful passers this season as they prepare to play for a draft pick, or try and make a major trade. The good news is that in a few short months you won’t need to worry about football anymore. There will be no hopes left to dash. Your team will suck, and lose, and miss the playoffs — and you can get back your Sunday afternoons to do much more fun things with. Until next summer when you’re watching training camp again and trying to work out why your QB looks so bad.

Monday Football Monday #99: Tom Brady not getting enough heat + top training camp storylines - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Rob “Stats” Guerrera get some things off their chest about the top training camp headlines right now. The best restaurant experience a person could ever have (4:35). Why isn’t there more criticism of Tom Brady - for anything? (7:15). Dak Prescott is taking heat for something he didn’t even say (15:19). Aaron Rodgers credits drugs for his last two MVP awards (18:46). Kareem Hunt politely requests a trade from the Browns (23:20). Does anyone care that the Rams won the Super Bowl? (29:45).

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio