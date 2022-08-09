Jason Kelce is having “routine cleanout” elbow surgery

Jason Kelce is undergoing “routine cleanout” surgery on his elbow, according to an official announcement from the Philadelphia Eagles. Official statement via the team’s PR department:

“After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery.”

Kelce was first added to the Eagles’ training camp injury report list on Tuesday morning.

This news comes following a practice at Lincoln Financial Field where Kelce notably had some snapping issues. Guessing that wasn’t unrelated to this.

A timetable for Kelce’s return currently isn’t clear. ESPN’s Tim McMcanus reports that there’s optimism he’ll be available for Week 1.

No official timetable for Kelce's return. My understanding is it's realistic he'll be ready for the opener. https://t.co/TnbA4EowUX — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 9, 2022

Still, not an ideal development. Kelce might need some time to ramp up to get back to the top of his game after he misses multiple weeks.

The good news is that it doesn’t appear to be a season-ending issue by any means. The Eagles also seemingly have a capable backup ready to fill in for Kelce. Cam Jurgens, Philly’s second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been looking good in training camp.

But while Jurgens might be talented, he still represents a drop off from Kelce. The latter is an incredible leader who’s been an All-Pro in four of his last five seasons.

The Eagles will hope that Kelce is back on the field — and feeling no effects from the injury — sooner than later.