Eagles News: Two Philadelphia players make list of top 2023 free agents

Top 25 NFL free agents in 2023: Prospective class headlined by Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady - NFL.com

12) Javon Hargrave. One of the better free-agent signings of the last few years, the former Steeler won at an elite level in 2021. He will be 30 years old when he hits free agency again. [...] 17) James Bradberry. Even Bradberry’s relative down year with the Giants in 2021 wasn’t that down. He could be the latest prove-it deal recipient to prove it.

Nick Sirianni talks spreading the ball around to the Eagles’ playmakers - BGN

Sirianni said that they are still working out what they’ll do for their first preseason game next weekend, and don’t have to make a decision regarding whether starters will play until Friday. Last year, they had the starters on the field for two series, and while they thought that worked out pretty well, they aren’t committed to anything just yet. He also said that whatever happens in Sunday’s practice at The Linc won’t really affect what happens next weekend because how someone feels today or looks today could change over the next three days.

Eye on the Enemy #102: Bryan Stabbe on Commanders camp + Is Carson Wentz the answer? - BGN Radio

John Stolnis and Bryan Stabbe of Hogs Haven taking a deep dive into Commanders camp. What are their playoff chances? Is Carson Wentz the answer? How has he looked at camp? Also, players Stabbe is expecting to break out in 2022.

A recent history of undrafted rookie free agents who made the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster - PhillyVoice

That would be an average of 1.7 per season. The only season over the last 10 years that no undrafted rookie free agents made the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster was in 2020, when COVID complicated that offseason.

T.J. Edwards becoming the star of Eagles’ training camp - NBCSP

TJ. Edwards isn’t making it easy to take him off the field. When the Eagles this offseason added Kyzir White in free agency and then drafted Nakobe Dean in the third round, it was fair to wonder if Edwards might lose some snaps in 2022. If this training camp is any indication, that isn’t happening. Edwards hasn’t just been the Eagles’ best linebacker in training camp. He has arguably been the Eagles’ best player so far this summer. Not that he’s taking any time to enjoy that just yet.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Miles Sanders out to get ‘respect that I finally deserve’ - ESPN

The talent has been evident since Sanders, the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Penn State, came to Philly. He set a franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie (818), passing LeSean McCoy, while leading his class in all-purpose yards (1,641). He ranks third among running backs in yards per carry (5.08) since 2019 (minimum 300 attempts) behind only Nick Chubb (5.34) and Jonathan Taylor (5.28). It’s the consistency — especially as a pass-catcher — and the availability that’s been lacking. The time to put it all together is now. Gainwell, the team’s fifth-round pick in 2021, had a solid rookie campaign with 544 total yards and six touchdowns. If Sanders goes down with an injury or doesn’t play up to expectations, Gainwell’s opportunities could increase along with Scott’s.

10 things to know about the Eagles after a magical night - PE.com

6. Connecting as a team is a huge priority and it is going extremely well. It happens every day at the NovaCare Complex and it happened again on Sunday night and with trips to Cleveland and Miami and joint practices and multiple nights against both the Browns and the Dolphins, it will grow even deeper through August. This is a team that gets along, that it all in with Head Coach Nick Sirianni and that goes out of its way on an individual and collective basis to connect with the fans.

NFC East notebook: Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts having uneven training camp - Big Blue View

For those keeping score that is one stock up, three stock evens, and three stock downs through the first seven days. The folks over at Bleeding Green Nation have comprehensive breakdowns of all of Jalen Hurts through training camp so be sure to be on the lookout for that for some insight into what we can expect out of Hurts when they play the Giants. Newcomer AJ Brown has had an exceptional camp so far clearly establishing himself as Hurt’s top target. Even with Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay in coverage, Brown has been able to continuously make plays for the Eagles. Bleeding Green Nation has been on top of all the Eagles coverage.

The Dallas Cowboys have a big kicker problem and they need to fix it fast - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have a kicker problem. Every day when we recap the practices here at BTB there is always some note about how the kickers struggled. Issues have played hot potato between rookie UDFA Jonathan Garibay and veteran Lirim Hajrullahu, but ultimately neither has shown reason to trust them in an actual NFL game with everything on the line. This is all the doing (or rather the not doing) of the Dallas Cowboys front office. We have spoken before about this, but in case you forgot the Cowboys literally employed the worst extra point kicker in the NFL last year. That isn’t hyperbole or a statement made for dramatic effect. It is an objective fact.

Saturday’s scrimmage has people talking about Marken Michel again - Hogs Haven

The receiver spent the 2019 season on the Eagles practice squad, and had a cup of coffee with the Eagles during last year’s training camp before joining the Washington team. As far as I can tell, Michel has only ever played 3 NFL regular season offensive snaps (with Carolina in 2020), but he has been getting attention from Washington DC’s local media during training camp. For one thing, he is almost always the first player onto the practice field each day — a habit that goes back a long way.

Commanders sign LB Nathan Gerry, S Steven Parker, TE Eli Wolf amid multiple roster moves - Commanders

The Washington Commanders have added depth to multiple positions by signing linebacker Nathan Gerry, safety Steven Parker and tight end Eli Wolf. Gerry, a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2017, spent four years with the Eagles and recorded 163 tackles in 46 games, including 22 starts. Gerry also has 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in 2019. Gerry most recently spent time on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in 2021 but was released in November.

Saints LB Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

As many know by now, the New Orleans Saints just signed linebacker Kiko Alonso on yesterday. After Kiko was not spotted at practice today, which was his first chance to show up, he announced his retirement per multiple sources. This news was first reported by Brooke Kirchhofer, then confirmed by Nick Underhill.

From route trees to roasting beans: Former Jaguars receiver Arrelious Benn still going strong with Social House Coffee - Big Cat Country

Some people like coffee. Some people love coffee. And some people need coffee. But for former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Arrelious Benn and his wife, Mariel, coffee is a way of life. Mariel grew up in the Dominican Republic, where the coffee is as robust as the people making it. Arrelious knew that when he retired from football, he wanted to put his Master of Business Administration degree to use and give back to the Jacksonville community that ended up being the final leg of his eight-year NFL journey. Put them together and Social House Coffee opened its doors in February 2020 — and it shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. “I knew I can’t play football forever,” Benn said in the lead up to Social House Coffee’s grand opening. “I was always trying to learn outside of my craft with football. And I knew I wanted to open up a business.” [BLG Note: Checking in on a former Eagles WR.]

Aaron Rodgers credits tripping balls for the best seasons of his career - SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers might be the greatest quarterback of all-time, but he’s made himself look like an absolute fool every time he’s opened his mouth over the last two-plus years. Rodgers is the guy who intentionally misled the media over his vaccination status, spread disinformation about Covid, constantly talked on national media about being the victim of cancel culture, and for some reason told the whole world he likes to put oil in his butt. It goes without saying that it’s important to have a healthy amount of skepticism every time he speaks into a microphone. Rodgers did another interview this week, and talked about how he had arguably the two best seasons of his career in his late ‘30s. Rodgers said the secret to his success a psychedelic experience with the ayahuasca plant that led to him having back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

