Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Flashes from A.J. Brown, Jordan Davis, and others

Today marked the eighth Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Here's what I observed at Lincoln Financial Field.

PRACTICE NOTES

• JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT

Hurts had one of his better practice of the summer in front of fans at the Linc.

The Eagles’ first play of 11-on-11 was Hurts hitting a crossing Dallas Goedert in stride for a first down and then some. Hurts took off running for a touchdown on 3rd-and-10, though it might’ve been a sack in a real game since the pass rusher had to let up. I’m not sure the Eagles’ practice scoring system gave the offense points for that play.

Hurts connected with A.J. Brown — who else — on a slant for a first down via catch-and-run. Facing another 3rd-and-10 situation, Hurts found Brown again ... this time for the highlight of practice. Multiple angles provided by fans in attendance:

AJ MF BROWN OVER BRABERRY‼️ ITS GETTING REAL pic.twitter.com/bWfW0xoCVW — Icy Maxey (@IcyMaxey) August 7, 2022

Hurts gave his WR a chance to make a play on the ball and Brown capitalized. Nice to see.

With the Eagles running a two-minute drill in the final 11-on-11, Hurts found Brown yet again for a contested catch against Bradberry.

Hurts didn’t do much of any note in 7-on-7. Except for taking of running again, which is like at least the fifth time in the last four practices. Seems like too much running for a pure passing drill.

Speaking of running, another Hurts highlight came when he juked Brandon Graham on a keeper. It was reminiscent of the Saints play from last year.

Another big highlight of the open practice at the Linc



Jalen Hurts jukes Brandon Graham, like the Saints game



@EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/vvHMxaO863 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 8, 2022

Hurts didn’t have a huge night in terms of passing volume; he used his legs quite a bit. But when he did throw, he made some good plays and avoided big mistakes. This felt like a positive performance for him.

Stock up.

• JALEN HURTS STOCK TRACKER OVERVIEW

Day 1: Stock even

Day 2: Stock down

Day 3: Stock down

Day 4: Stock even

Day 5: Stock up

Day 6: Stock down

Day 7: Stock even

Day 8: Stock up

• EAGLES INJURY NEWS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), Le’Raven Clark (hamstring), Andre Dillard (concussion), Javon Hargrave (groin), Jordan Mailata (concussion), Jimmy Moreland (ankle), Boston Scott (concussion), DeVonta Smith (groin), Jaquiski Tartt (personal reasons), Kary Vincent Jr. (groin), Greg Ward (toe).

Hargrave, Clark, KVJ, Moreland, and Tartt are new additions to the DNP list.

Still plenty of time before the regular season starts but not less than ideal for the Eagles to currently be without their top three left tackle options. Kayode Awosika took first team reps at LT while Josh Sills ran with the second team.

BANGED UP IN PRACTICE: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside got banged up and left practice early. Kenneth Gainwell was getting looked at on the sideline by trainers early in practice but still took part in team drills.

• EAGLES ROSTER MOVE: With Mailata, Dillard, and Clark currently sidelined, the Eagles re-signed UDFA offensive tackle Jarrid Williams. Their roster is back at 90 players.

• Jack Driscoll hasn’t had the best summer. The Eagles have been using him as their second team right tackle (as opposed to right guard) and he’s struggled there. On Sunday night, Haason Reddick beat him fairly easily to “sack” Gardner Minshew. On the next play, Driscoll got too antsy and was flagged for a false start. The Graham vs. Driscoll matchup in 1-on-1s has been described as the biggest mismatch in that drill this summer. in fairness, Driscoll did hold up against BLG during one of those reps on Sunday evening.

• My guy Jason Huntley flashed in front of the fans. He caught a short pass and then picked up some extra yards after a nice open field juke. Then he broke off a big run later in practice. He’s fast.

• Is Gardner Minshew in jeopardy of losing his job as the No. 2 quarterback? I’d say it’s still too early to say that’s going to happen. But Minshew has struggled with his accuracy. And there was an 11-on-11 series where he was watching from the sideline while Reid Sinnett took both the second team AND the third team reps. Sinnett has looked better than Minshew this summer. Sinnett had a good ball to Deon Cain on a comeback route.

• OL vs. DL 1-on-1 notes:

Isaac Seumalo held up well against Fletcher Cox.

Landon Dickerson easily handled Milton Williams.

William Dunkle, who has often struggled and might be one of the most overmatched players in camp, actually held up against Jordan Davis. Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, one of the concerns about Davis was how his pad level can get too high. That was the case on his rep against Dunkle. On a positive note, Davis demonstrated his power against Cam Jurgens.

Na Jordan Davis is real pic.twitter.com/HiqHTVPUfj — Rich Bussey (@Rich_Bussey) August 7, 2022

Fletcher Cox on Jordan Davis:



“It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving.”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/a5BYrRcXiq — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 7, 2022

• Marlon Tuipulotu belongs in the conversation for most improved player on the roster. After mightily struggling in the preseason last summer, Tuipulotu is looking good in camp. He won a 1-on-1 matchup where he ripped through his blocker (didn’t see who). Mr. T then beat Seumalo to pressure Hurts into a run (if not a sack in a real game). He did notch a “sack” against Minshew later in practice. Cox, Hargrave, Davis, Williams, and Tuipulotu gives the Eagles five roster-worthy DTs. Renell Wren, Marvin Wilson (Big Marv), and Kobe Smith have all had moments as well. Might the Eagles be able to trade one of these players for some extra depth elsewhere?

• Kyzir White knocked down a Hurts pass intended for Dallas Goedert. T.J. Edwards also jumped a short Hurts throw to Goedert but wasn’t able to come up with the interception.

• Still not a single highlight from Nakobe Dean through eight practices.

• Devon Allen finally made a play of note, breaking off a good gain on a screen reception. One might argue he should’ve been able to take it to the house, though, if his main thing is going to be blazing speed. Later on, Allen failed to get both feet in (or even one?) on a fade target along the left sideline.

• JJAW made a diving grab in the middle of the field that I’m not sure needed to be a diving grab with the ball being on target and him being wide open. But, hey, he caught it.

• After flashing on Saturday, UDFA cornerback Josh Jobe made some plays on Sunday night. Staying in phase with Cain on a fade route in the end zone allowed him to force Cain out of bounds to prevent a score. Jobe also wrapped up Cain on a short throw towards the sideline to keep the wide receiver in bounds and the clock running during a two-minute drill.

• Fellow UDFA cornerback Mario Gooodrich also made some plays, including a PBU on a throw to Allen. The competition for one of the final CB spots is heating up.

• Josiah Scott, now playing at safety instead of nickel CB, broke up a Minshew throw to Britain Covey in the end zone.

• Covey continues to be the first guy up at punt returner during special teams drills. Covey was praised by Nick Sirianni prior to practice. Seems like he might be able to crack the roster.

“When we were in rookie minicamp, he made a move early on in rookie minicamp with some major quickness, and you saw his quickness. That’s what you see with him. He’s really quick. He catches the ball well. And he has great feel of what to do out there and he’s smart. He knows all the positions. So, he’s had a good camp, but I think what really sticks out with him, and I don’t think it’s going to be a secret to the rest of the NFL, is how quick he is. Everyone is going to see how quick he is, and everyone is going to remember the plays he made at Utah with his quickness.”

• Tarron Jackson notched a “sack” on Sinnett. Jackson definitely offers some pass-rushing juice.

• The Eagles announced a practice attendance total of “almost 30,000.” That seemed like a generous way to round up.

For historical context, here’s a look back at their attendance totals over the years (per team announcement):

2016 — 36,000 (two practices combined)

2017 — 59,000 (two practices combined)

2018 — 75,000 (two practices combined)

2019 — “More than 40,000” (one practice)

2020 - No practices

2021 — 25,896 (one practice)

• For those wondering why the Eagles were wearing jerseys with lime green numbers, it’s to promote the Eagles Autism Foundation.

UP NEXT: The Eagles have a walkthrough on Monday that’s closed to media. We’ll return to watch them practice at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday starting at 10:00 AM.