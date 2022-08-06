 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live Eagles updates from training camp: Day 7

The Birds are back in action this morning.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 training camp schedule resumes today after the team had a players’ day off on Friday.

The team will begin practicing around 10:00 AM Eastern. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay will speak at the podium prior to practice around 9:40 AM. Select Eagles players are set to address reporters after practice.

Follow me (@BrandonGowton) on Twitter for live practice updates. I'll be covering the entirety of Eagles training camp from the team's headquarters at the NovaCare Complex (and the joint training camp practices in Cleveland and Miami as well).

Don’t forget to also ”like” on Bleeding Green Nation’s Facebook page (CLICK HERE) to see videos and pictures from practice. Check out more scenes from training camp via the BGN Instagram (@BleedingGreenInsta) account. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Make sure you keep refreshing BGN for today’s practices notes, BGN Radio podcasts, and other training camp coverage goodness!

