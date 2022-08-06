Eagles News: Former NFL running back says Miles Sanders isn’t a top 30 RB

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10 - NFL.com

31) Miles Sanders. Even with Sanders still in the RB1 role, there are a number of factors working against him. He’s been banged up (missing five games in 2021), the Eagles are rotating their backs (Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are also in the mix) and the run game really goes through dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Boring training camp? It means your team is good. - BGN

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s almost something interesting to talk about once training camp rolls around. And while the 2022 Eagles come into camp with some intriguing storylines, specifically the play of QB Jalen Hurts, there isn’t a lot to get juiced about just yet. In fact, the start to this year’s camp has been... well... boring? There’s no doubt everyone is watching Hurts’ every throw with baited breath, anxious to see if he’s showing enough improvement as a passer to lead an effective passing offense. But one of the things that makes training camp interesting is watching players fight for jobs, and that’s just not a thing in Eagles camp this year. So yes, this year’s training camp lacks a bit of juice. That’s OK. That just means they should be pretty good.

Odds and End Zones #26: Fall Is Coming - BGN Radio

Shamus and Zo get ready for a fall filled with college and pro football.

You won’t believe how many times Pascal threw up - NBCSP

This was worse than anything you can even imagine. “I was throwing up like crazy,” Zach Pascal said. “Like 50 times. I couldn’t stop throwing up.” Pascal, who signed a one-year free agent contract with the Eagles in May, came down with food poisoning before the Eagles began training camp, thought he was getting better, took a turn for the worse late last week, found himself in the hospital for four days, underwent a procedure while he was there and finally was well enough to practice on a limited basis on Thursday. “Still trying to recover from everything,” he said. “My body is still recovering from that, so trying to take it slow starting out.” Pascal missed the first five days of practice in addition to two walkthrough days and countless meetings.

QBs and Pressure: Why Jimmy Garoppolo is in Limbo - Football Outsiders

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. Another scrambler, and the most prolific of them all. Hurts led the NFL with 50 scrambles and was second behind Allen with 416 yards … and when you consider that Allen threw over 200 more passes, Hurts would blow him away in scramble rate if that was something we felt like compiling. Hurts also excelled when under harassment at avoiding sacks (fifth-lowest sack rate) and producing big plays (sixth-best yards per completion).

Eagles training camp: Taking note of those rising and falling through the first week - Inquirer

Falling: Nakobe Dean. Like Bradberry, it has been a quiet camp for Dean. Unlike Bradberry, that isn’t necessarily a good thing. It’s early, and Dean will likely have plenty of chances to make an impact in preseason games, but he hasn’t made many splash plays in the early going. He has worked mostly with the second team save for a few occasions running with the starters.Right now, it’s safe to say T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, and even Davion Taylor are ahead of him on the depth chart at linebacker. Shaun Bradley has played well enough to challenge for some defensive snaps as well. Dean still could develop into a starter at some point, but he’s not there yet.

10 reasons why you need to attend Sunday’s Public Practice - PE.com

10. All the proceeds go to the Eagles Autism Foundation Tickets are just $10 and all proceeds during the event will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Are the Giants the biggest sleeper in the NFL? - Big Blue View

While most power rankings and media personalities have not been kind to the New York Giants, it seems like at least one person is buying in. On ESPN’s Get Up, Dominique Foxworth picked the Giants as his biggest sleeper for the 2022 season. This immediately brought a pretty quick response from former Giant Chris Canty.

Anthony Barr deal proves the Cowboys want to improve, but other positions still need help - Blogging The Boys

Adding another player with experience in tight divisional games was a step in the right direction, and the first real sign in a while that the Cowboys are will make good on the 24/7 nature of roster building they talk about. After a slower walkthrough type practice on Wednesday, the Cowboys ramp up the intensity again with padded practices on Thursday-Saturday. Anthony Barr will get his chance to help a Cowboys defense that’s continued to take the ball away and get after the quarterback in Oxnard so far.

Another linebacker gone as another young Washington player calls it quits - Hogs Haven

Near the start of training camp, Coach Rivera announced that former 2020 4th round draft pick, wide receiver-turned-tight end, Antonio Gandy-Golden, had decided to retire from the NFL and return to school. Fans seemed generally supportive of what was probably a difficult decision. On Friday, Ron Rivera again announced to the assembled media that a young player had decided to “move on from football”. This time the player is an undrafted college free agent, Tre Walker, formerly of the University of Idaho.

NFL draft 2023 No. 1 overall pick predictions: Chances that Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. will be top choice, plus long shots - ESPN+

The serious contenders. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama. Predicted chance of going No. 1 overall: 20%. Why he could be the top pick: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the complete package when focusing solely on his playing style. He’s able to defeat defenses in many ways and can win from the pocket and by scrambling to make plays outside of it. What stands out most about him is his poise, however. Young plays the game with the same heartbeat no matter the situation, a trait that helped him rack up 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns. From an NFL evaluation standpoint, Young enters a crucial junior season in which scouts want to see him improve maneuvering in the pocket as a passer. At 6-foot, 194 pounds, evaluators will be talking about his height and frame for the next nine months. Young is not built like other 6-foot-or-under quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Kyler Murray, as his shoulders aren’t as stout and he doesn’t have the lower-body strength of the others. Opinions will likely remain mixed on Young leading up to the draft next spring, but his talent, poise and accuracy are undeniable.

