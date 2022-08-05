Eagles News: Jalen Hurts’ progress drawn into question

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts’ poor practice performance highlights risk of Eagles regression in 2022 - Inquirer

From Week 8 on last season, only three quarterbacks in the NFL had a lower passer rating than Hurts’ 79.8 (minimum 200 attempts). They were Zach Wilson, Baker Mayfield, and Trevor Lawrence. Among 26 quarterbacks, he ranked 23rd in interception percentage, 23rd in completion percentage, 24th in touchdown passes. All of these numbers represent a significant regression from those he posted in the first seven weeks of the season. This proves nothing, of course. Mostly, it’s a reason to question the notion that Hurts is bound to take “another step forward” this year. After all, that implies that he definitely took his first one last year. The quarterback we saw in practice on Thursday looked disconcertingly similar to the one who struggled to do anything of substance in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Bucs. The league adjusts quickly, especially when given an offseason to do so. The Eagles made the playoffs mostly because of Sirianni’s ability to design an offense that made the most of Hurts’ strengths while hiding his weaknesses. But you can’t hide forever in the NFL. Thursday was a reminder of the strides Hurts still needs to make. The upside of this quarterback and this offense is real. But so is the risk that things end up going the other way.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Defense wins the day as offense struggles - BGN

After practice, I asked multiple media members if they though Hurts was stock up, stock even, or stock down. Everyone agreed stock up wasn’t an option. Some were between even and down ... though even one of Hurts’ biggest proponents thought it was a clear down. After going through my notes, the bad outweighed the good. Too many times where he was holding on to the ball for forever. It’s kind of been feast or famine in that regard with the ball either coming out very fast or taking all day to be thrown. Stock down.

Eagles Training Camp Day 6 Recap - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the sixth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss Avonte Maddox, Brandon Graham, A.J. Brown, Le’Raven Clark, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Offensive Spending- NFL Preseason 202 - Over The Cap

The top left are primarily teams with rookie QBs or questionable QB situations who are going out and spending on the offense. For Jalen Hurts this is clearly a big year for him and the Eagles. He has a ton of talent to work with and will be extension eligible after the season. The same can probably be said for Miami.

Ranking our Top 25 Philadelphia Eagles Going into the 2022 Season - Crossing Broad

Hurts was the hardest guy to rank here for obvious reasons. Some people love him and others don’t. I couldn’t put him outside of the top 12, however, because passing limitations aside, he is still a monster on the ground and possesses so many dual-threat skills. Russ wanted to rank him sixth but we settled for a little below that.

Michael Lombardi: Wrong and a dumb*** - PhillyVoice

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was also credibly accused of — but not punished for — pressuring former head coach Brian Flores of tanking an entire season, which, you know, isn’t exactly on the same level as the time the Eagles were 4-10-1 and they did everything they could to lose a 2020 Week 17 game to the then Washington Football Team with their season already cooked. It’s like if the bank robbers in Heat got caught instead of killed, and in a sequel their lawyer was like, “Hey Judge, what about that 10-year-old who stole Skittles from 7-11? Huh? What about him, Judge?” Anyway, to conclude, Mike Lombardi remains a dumbass.

Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd round of training camp - NBCSP

DE Brandon Graham. Graham does not look like a 34-year-old guy coming off an Achilles injury. Even though he’s in Year 13, Graham is still an excellent practice player. He’s been making Jack Driscoll’s life miserable this summer as he works with the second-team defense. And Graham is still a monster in those OL-DL drills.

Dick Vermeil: ‘There will be tears’ - PE.com

Eight minutes. That’s the time limit for Dick Vermeil’s acceptance speech on Saturday when he will be the final inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Eight minutes. How do you encapsulate an entire lifetime of coaching and broadcasting and serving as an ambassador for the game and for the NFL in 480 seconds? “I’ve given enough thought to speak for five hours,” Vermeil is saying to me as we walk along the front porch of his spacious, entirely comfortable, and welcoming estate in Coatesville, Pa. “It’s a little nerve-wracking.” Vermeil does have a game plan because, well, he’s a coach. The coach who rescued the Eagles from obscurity in the 1970s after then-Owner Leonard Tose hired Vermeil fresh off a Rose Bowl win as UCLA’s head coach. Vermeil’s job was to instill some dignity in a franchise that hadn’t made the playoffs since, gulp, winning the NFL Championship in 1960, to bring dignity to a program that had fallen to the depths of the NFL. Vermeil’s time with the Eagles began in 1976 and, the truth is, there wasn’t a better match made anywhere.

Tight end standard rankings for 2022 fantasy football - DraftKings Nation

[BLG Note: Dallas Goedert is TE7 here.]

The Cowboys rookie kicker has had a rough start to camp - Blogging The Boys

If you’ve been following Cowboys training camp at all through the first two weeks, you’ve probably heard talks about the kicking situation. The talks have not been great, as both kickers currently on the roster have struggled mightily to start training camp.

Giants’ offensive depth chart/roster review: How things look at this point in training camp - Big Blue View

Let’s start with Daniel Jones. The first few days of training camp were uneven for the fourth-year quarterback. This week, Jones has been much sharper. He threw the ball beautifully on Wednesday, and to my eyes did not make any questionable decisions. Blips, and some rough days, should be expected. Head coach Brian Daboll said the Giants are still experimenting with passing concepts, trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t work with their personnel. Many of the routes also have options that require communication between quarterback and receiver, and ironing that out will be a work in progress.

Ron Rivera believes the defensive line has overcome his maturity concerns - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera believes maturity was a major culprit behind the defensive line issues in 2021. But this year, their maturity has improved in his eyes, and it may provide dividends for Washington.

Saints sign veteran LB Kiko Alonso, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans Saints have signed LB Kiko Alonso, who last played in the NFL in 2019 with the Saints. Alonso worked out for the team alongside three other veteran linebackers on Thursday and was signed to the roster shortly after.

