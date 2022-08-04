Hall of Fame Game: Jaguars vs. Raiders

As much as the NFL Hall of Fame game doesn’t really count as pre-season football, it is still the first taste of football that we get after a long six months. Plus, this year’s matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders will give us the first view of Doug Pederson as the Jaguars head coach.

Other than Pederson, the only other former Eagle on the Jaguars roster is safety Rudy Ford — who was a special team standout again in 2021 and earned a starting role in Urban Meyer’s defense. There are, however, several former Eagles suiting up for the Raiders, including WR Mack Hollins, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, and QB Nick Mullens.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Schedule

Date: August 4, 2022

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium | Canton, Ohio

Online Streaming

Live stream: Peacock | fuboTV | NFL Game Pass

I’d recommend not betting on the Hall of Fame game, but to each their own.

Jaguars: -2.5 (-135)

Raiders: +2.5 (+115)

Over/Under: 30.5

This is an open thread. Discuss the game in the comments below.