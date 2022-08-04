Eagles News: Quiet training camp for Nakobe Dean so far

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Five notable Eagles players with quiet camps so far - PhillyVoice

LB Nakobe Dean: T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, and Davion Taylor have all had their share of standout moments through the first three practices, but Dean hasn’t yet made any obvious big plays. Dean is challenged by his lack of ideal size, and he isn’t an elite athlete by NFL standards. He’ll have to rely on his instincts and intelligence at this level. At some point, he’ll be one of the smartest players on the field, but at the moment he doesn’t have that advantage because he’s trying to learn two positions simultaneously in a new defensive scheme. Still, he could use a splash play to kickstart his rookie camp.

Can’t say Nakobe Dean has stood out through five days of camp. T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor, and Shaun Bradley have all flashed more. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 2, 2022

Who has more pressure on them this Eagles season: Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts or Jonathan Gannon? - BGN

Sirianni is protected for this year and next, you figure. If somehow the Eagles fall on their collective face this season, he will get another a year to reclaim some of the praise he received last year when he led the Eagles to the playoffs in his first season and an overall 9-9 record. A strength is his ability to adjust, as shown last year when he reshaped the offense around the Eagles’ formidable offensive line and gave up the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. He seems like he has a great rapport with his players, so far, and it appears in a very short time grizzled veterans like Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Fletcher Cox have bought into his message. The Eagles were headed for disaster in his first year, starting 2-5, and he knew enough to switch midstream. Many NFL coaches get stuck in their ways, and consequently, get stuck on the street. Sirianni didn’t do that.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.68: Training Camp Headlines - BGN Radio

A week into training camp, RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss what are the biggest headlines from each team in the division.

Taking Stock - Iggles Blitz

I was excited when the Eagles drafted Sanders. I had watched him at Penn State and knew that he had excellent potential. We’ve seen flashes of greatness from Sanders, but he’s also been maddeningly inconsistent. Could this year be different? Everyone doing camp reports has raved about Sanders. He’s in great shape. He’s driven. Sanders is in a contract year and sure seems to be a man on a mission. It will be interesting to see if his focus leads to a strong season. Sanders has already played well. If he gets better, that would make the offense even more dangerous.

Jalen Hurts: ‘It’s fair to say that I’m an old soul’ - PE.com

“It’s fair to say that I’m an old soul. I’ve gotten that my entire life, whether it be the music I listen to or the way I talk to people or how I carry myself. That’s just how God made me. I accept it and I embrace it. People always look at me and say, ‘What is he thinking? He’s so stoic.’ I just stay in that mind state and I like being in that place. Rarely do I lose my cool. Ten out of 10 I won’t. We are the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles. I’m not going to put a name on it. That’s who we are. We’re out there just trying to get better day by day. We don’t worry about external expectations. I never have and we’re going to keep it that way. We’re going to take it day by day. That’s been my biggest message, taking things day by day and knowing that hungry dogs run faster and staying hungry. It’s a day-by-day thing.”

Cowboys roster move: Dallas signing free agent linebacker Anthony Barr - Blogging The Boys

This has, of course, been a rumored connection for the Cowboys for quite some time and they liked him quite a bit way back when Barr was entering the NFL Draft in 2014. To date, Barr has spent all of his career with the Minnesota Vikings (he was almost a member of the New York Jets, a story for a different day) and can still contribute in a way that can help this team. NFL Network added that it came down to the Denver Broncos or the Dallas Cowboys for Barr and that America’s Team won out. It’s nice to see the Dallas winning out and apparently George Edwards was a big reason why.

Giants training camp, Day 7: Kenny Golladay up, Evan Neal down, Daniel Jones good again - Big Blue View

That marks two good days in a row for Jones after a ragged start to training camp. Before Wednesday’s practice, head coach Brian Daboll assessed Jones’ work on Tuesday this way: “I think he’s been doing good. Each day, he’s making progress. Made good decisions. Had a couple turnovers, which one was a little slip on the skill guy and a timing route. So, I thought the other one Adoree’ (Jackson) made a really good play. Attacked the ball well. We always try to limit those the best we can. But I think he’s making progress. Decision making. Trusting his reads. Still got a ways to go.” Daboll said what he really wants to see is good decision-making.

49ers’ Jordan Matthews tears ACL to foil his roster charge - Mercury News

Jordan Matthews’ knee injury has been diagnosed as a torn anterior cruciate ligament, foiling his strong bid at making the 49ers’ roster as a converted tight end. Matthews got hurt in non-contact fashion running a route in offensive warmups Monday and immediately walked off the field with a trainer. A ninth-year veteran with 274 career catches as a wide receiver, Matthews made the switch last year to tight end and spent most of the season on the practice squad. He capped last Wednesday’s first practice of training camp by catching a Brock Purdy pass with four defenders in his wake.

Bill Belichick: Nelson Agholor has made “a big jump” this offseason - PFT

The Patriots signed Agholor last year in the hopes that he could make a major impact in their passing game, but in his first season in New England the results weren’t great, as he totaled just 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns. But Belichick doesn’t sound discouraged, and is crediting Agholor for putting in the work to have bigger numbers in his second season with the Patriots.

NFL to appeal Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension - NFL.com

The NFL will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, the league announced Wednesday. “On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent Disciplinary Officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, issued her ruling in the Personal Conduct Policy matter regarding Deshaun Watson,” the league said in a statement on Wednesday. “Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement (‘CBA’), the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s personal-conduct policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games. The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee. “The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal.”

Russian Wrestleball combines basketball and rugby for the most ridiculous sport ever - SB Nation

Body slams, three-pointers, and wrestling matches for the opening possession are all part of Wrestleball. It’s as amazing as it sounds.

NFL University #51: Deshaun Watson Update, Dolphins Punishment, & Training Camp Storylines - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda discuss the Deshaun Watson punishment–with a possible NFL appeal coming today or tomorrow. The Dolphins were punished on Tuesday for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while they were with other teams. The Niners need to move Jimmy G, Deebo Samuel gets paid, the ballooning wide receiver market and the Steelers’ future doesn’t look great right now.

