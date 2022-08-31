Jason Peters returning to the NFC East?!

Jason Peters as a member of the Dallas Cowboys?!

It just might happen.

The former Eagles franchise left tackle is scheduled to meet with Philadelphia’s biggest NFC East rival for a free agent visit. This much according to a report from Todd Archer.

The Cowboys have a hole at left tackle with Tyron Smith suffering a serious injury that will reportedly keep him out until at least December and possibly cause him to miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

As previously noted, there was much consternation about the Cowboys’ tackle depth PRIOR to Smith getting hurt. There is no obvious plug-and-play in-house replacement in Dallas. That is, at least, when it comes to proven options. The Cowboys can shift rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith to left tackle since he played that position in college. But he’s been taking reps at left guard all summer and he had a serious issue with holding penalties while playing in the AAC last year. Is the 21-year-old really ready to start out on the edge?

Peters, who turns 41 this coming January, might not seem like a better alternative. He was obviously a legendary talent in his prime but aging and injuries have taken a toll. Despite this, Peters did manage to start 15 games for the Chicago Bears last year. And, for what it’s worth, he actually ranked as the NFL’s 22nd best offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus’s grading.

But, again, he’s hardly reliable. Eagles fans know this all too well from when Peters was constantly in and out of the lineup due to nagging injury issues. The Cowboys signing him is hardly a slam dunk solution to their problems.

While I can’t blame JP for capitalizing on a chance to make more money, it certainly would be a bummer to see an Eagles legend wearing a Cowboys uniform. Of course, he’d hardly be the first. The great Harold Carmichael played his last game with Dallas. Randall Cunningham played his penultimate NFL season for the Cowboys.