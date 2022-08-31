Eagles officially sign 14 players to their practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon, according to an official team announcement. Here’s an overview.
PRACTICE SQUAD
WR Devon Allen
G/T Kayode Awosika
RB Kennedy Brooks
WR Deon Cain
S Andre Chachere
OT Le’Raven Clark
WR Britain Covey
LB Christian Elliss
CB Mario Goodrich
S Anthony Harris
QB Reid Sinnett
TE Noah Togiai
C Cameron Tom
DT Marvin Wilson
DE Matt Leo - International Pathway Program exemption, doesn’t count towards 16-player limit
ANAYLSIS
- Not included here: La’Mical Perine, whose agent tweeted he’s signing with the Eagles. It would make sense for the Eagles to add another running back.
- Allen certainly showed some potential in the Eagles’ preseason games, both as a burner on offense and a gunner on special teams. Nice to see him stick around.
- There was some thought that Awosika might make the roster or get claimed off waivers. He’s still here. Even more offensive line depth.
- Brooks had a couple nice moments in the preseason. Not overly intriguing. But the Eagles needed more running back depth with only three on the roster and Miles Sanders currently not practicing.
- I’d compare Cain to what they call a Quadruple-A player in baseball. Good enough to have some success against less competition, not really good enough to stick in the pros. I do think he is a quality depth option to have should the Eagles experience multiple wide receiver injuries.
- I will continue to beat the drum that Chachere deserves a roster spot more than K’Von Wallace does. Actually flashed at times this summer, can play multiple positions in the secondary, can help out on special teams. Nice to be able to keep him around. Definitely a candidate to be elevated on game days with his ST value.
- There was some talk that the Dallas Cowboys might have interest in pursuing Le’Raven Clark. Clearly hasn’t happened yet. The Eagles could do worse than having a swing tackle with 51 games of experience (16 starts) under his belt on the practice squad.
- Britain Covey could potentially get signed to the 53-player roster with the Eagles needing a punt returner in the aftermath of the Jalen Reagor trade. The Birds do currently have an open roster and might be able to make a few more openings with the injured reserve list.
- The Eagles don’t necessarily need to have a WR5 on their roster. At least right away. They could roll with the four and utilize practice squad elevations for a fifth on game day.
- Elliss is currently the Eagles’ fifth linebacker option with Davion Taylor getting cut. Just a depth guy.
- Interesting to see Mario Goodrich make it over the likes of Tay Gowan, who signed with Minnesota, and Mac McCain. Not so sure he was better than him.
- Pretty nice to be able to retain Harris on the practice squad. For now, at least. Not an ideal starter anymore but certainly a reasonable depth option.
- Keeping Sinnett as a fourth quarterback under team control behind Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, and Ian Book seems like a little much. Especially since he struggled in the preseason. But this is The QB Factory. And it’s one of 16 practice squad spots, so, not the biggest deal to invest a little bit more in the most important position in sports.
- Togiai didn’t flash in an overly impressive way but he had a pretty solid summer. Good option as TE4 behind Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra.
- Cameron Tom has been active for 11 career games and started one. More depth at center.
- Big Marv! Good to see him stick around. Thought he would get claimed. If the Eagles weren’t already so stacked at defensive tackle, he easily could’ve made their roster. Wilson is a prime candidate to get poached at some point this season.
- Leo gives the Eagles an extra body at defensive end for practice purposes only. Given his exempt status, he is not eligible to play in a game.
- With Perine expected to take up one more spot, the Eagles truly only have one more practice squad opening. Probably won’t take too long to see who ends up getting that final spot.
