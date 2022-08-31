Eagles waive Davion Taylor

The Philadelphia Eagles waived Davion Taylor on Wednesday afternoon, according to an official team announcement. This move was announced in conjunction with the Eagles claiming Ian Book off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor’s departure is both surprising and unsurprising.

It’s surprising in that he showed some level of promise last year and he looked good early in camp this summer. The Eagles didn’t seem to be in a rush to move on from their 2020 third-round pick. Especially when they could reasonably keep him around as one of five linebackers.

It’s unsurprising in that Taylor really, really struggled during the team’s preseason games. He played his way off the roster.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles will bring Taylor back in any capacity. Perhaps he’ll be on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Even if that’s the case, it’s impossible not to view him as a disappointment. It’s a shame because Taylor has almost always brought a good attitude and work ethic to the table. But his severe lack of football experience clearly was working against him. The Eagles’ decision to draft him when they did was highly questionable due to such a significant red flag like that.

Speaking of the draft, the Eagles are now without five of their 10 selections from 2020.

The remaining members:

Jalen Hurts

K’Von Wallace

Jack Driscoll

Shaun Bradley

Quez Watkins

The departed:

Jalen Reagor

Davion Taylor

John Hightower

Prince Tega Wanogho

Casey Toohill

With Taylor gone, the Eagles are currently left with T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and Shaun Bradley as their linebackers on the 53-player roster. They also brought back Christian Elliss on the practice squad.

The Eagles currently have an open roster spot following the Reagor trade. There are bound to be more tweaks in the near future.