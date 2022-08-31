Eagles injury news: Jason Kelce returns to practice, Miles Sanders still out

Some good news and some less than good news on the Eagles injury front as we’re just 11 days away from Philadelphia’s Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

Jason Kelce returned to the practice fields at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday afternoon. This after he underwent elbow surgery for a “routine cleanout” back on August 9.

There never seemed to be major concern that Kelce, who has started 123 consecutive games, would miss the season opener. Nevertheless, it’s good to see he appears to be on track as opposed to falling behind schedule.

Even if Kelce wasn’t able to suit up, the Eagles have ample reason to feel good about his backup. Rookie second-round pick Cam Jurgens looked outstanding during the two preseason games he played. Still, Kelce is obviously the preferable starting option at center.

Elsewhere in Eagles injury news, Miles Sanders still isn’t practicing. He’s been dealing with a hamstring issue ever since Philly’s preseason opener against the New York Jets on Friday, August 12.

There doesn’t seem to be a ton of concern about Sanders missing Week 1. It’s in the best interest of him and the team to not rush him back right now in order to get that hamstring right.

Of course, if Sanders misses the practices immediately leading up to September 11, that’ll be more worrisome.

The Eagles will issue their first official injury report of the season in a week from today on Wednesday, September 7.

UPDATE: Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe, and Derek Barnett were also missing. Scott and/or Jobe seem like candidates to go on injured reserve and miss at least four weeks.