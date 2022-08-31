Eagles news tracker: Practice squad signings, waiver claims, roster updates, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles’ roster is down to the 53-player limit after making 27 moves ahead of Tuesday’s cuts deadline. The tinkering is far from over, though.

Wednesday’s action involves the NFL waiver wire and the formation of a 16-player practice squad (17 if you include international exemption DE Matt Leo). The Eagles rank 19th in the waiver claim process so Howie Roseman could be looking to add a player or two that have been let go by another team. We’ll officially find out the results after the claiming period ends a 12:00 PM Eastern with practice squad formation beginning around 1:00 PM.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS

CB Mario Goodrich

C Cameron Tom

EAGLES WAIVER CLAIMS

To be announced ...

UPDATES

[12:15 PM ET] - The Eagles are reportedly bringing UDFA cornerback Mario Goodrich back on the practice squad. (Source: Mike Garafolo)

[12:12 PM ET] - The Eagles are reportedly bringing Cameron Tom back on the practice squad. More depth at center. (Source: Aaron Wilson)

