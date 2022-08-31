Eagles News: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade “made no sense” for the Saints

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL season: Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53 - NFL.com

1) The Saints’ trade of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles made no sense. The 2019 fourth-rounder is headed into the final season of his rookie deal, and a few team-friendly explanations suggested New Orleans wanted to get something for Gardner-Johnson now, given that he wasn’t going to be a priority in free agency next year — but that explanation doesn’t hold water. The Saints essentially received nothing in return: a 2023 fifth- and 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for one of the league’s best hybrid slot players and a 2025 seventh-rounder. One season of “Ceedy Deuce” should be worth way more than that, and his production would have likely yielded the Saints a third-round compensatory pick if they’d been patient enough to wait for him to sign elsewhere in free agency next offseason. It was a salary dump before they even had to pay Gardner-Johnson his big salary. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, “he really reacted to not getting the contract that he wanted” in extension talks with the team, but there have been no indications otherwise he was going to skip work or be a problem. Even the reports defending the Saints’ position painted the decision as business, not personal. (The Saints, for what it’s worth, also have a ton of cap space this season, having cleared room ahead of their failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson.) It’s clear the Saints feel great about their secondary depth. I do, too! But it’s still puzzling that they gave away one of the league’s best young players at his position. To put it another way: If Gardner-Johnson had been available in a trade in February, he would have been worth a second- or third-round pick at worst.

Film Room: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is a huge part of Eagles’ defensive overhaul - TouchdonwWire

Last season, the Eagles allowed just 18 completions of 20 or more air yards, but they also gave up four touchdowns to one interception on those deep passes. The 2021 Saints gave up 23 deep passes, but had five interceptions taken to go with their five touchdowns allowed. So, while allowing big plays in the passing game isn’t the biggest issue for Gannon and his staff to deal with in 2022 and beyond, it’s one part of a defense that didn’t work as well as it needed to. Now, with all these new players on board, and with the addition of Gardner-Johnson specifically, the Eagles have a defense that at least hypothetically will be able to do a great many more things at a much higher level.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade: Eagles acquire Saints defensive back - BGN

While not yet a proven option as a full-time safety, there’s reason to be excited about CGJ’s outlook. The 24-year-old has been no stranger to making plays on the ball with 28 (!) passes defensed, five interceptions, and one forced fumble in 43 games played over three seasons. CGJ’s coverage numbers have also improved every year. He had a 93.6 passer rating allowed as a rookie before it lowered to 72.2 in 2020 and then 67.7 in 2021. Further, Eagles fans are going to love the passion and swagger this guy plays with. He has a reputation for being a total pest.

UPDATE: Saints to trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Eagles for late round picks, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The move of Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles opens up potential playing time at slot corner for players like P.J. Williams and/or rookie Alontae Taylor. But what Gardner-Johnson brought to this team and locker room in terms of on-the-field energy and presence cannot be understated.

The QB Factory Reboot #62: Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong waived + Eagles trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - BGN Radio

On this jam-packed episode, Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield share their thoughts on the news that Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong have been waived by the Eagles. They also discuss the Eagles decision to release Anthony Harris and trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Eagles Announce 2022 Roster - Iggles Blitz

Reed Blankenship earned his roster spot by playing well in Training Camp and then even better in the preseason games. He can play in the box or as the deep safety. I don’t think he’s as natural in the slot. Blankenship is a good hitter and tackler. He reads plays well and has an excellent burst to the ball. Blankenship led the team in tackles in the preseason.

August 30 Training Camp Notes: Saints trade DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles, Raiders trade CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals and more - PFF

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Johnson earned a respectable 69.1 coverage grade in 2021, which puts him in the upper half of starting slot cornerbacks, and he’s also made more plays on the ball in the slot than anyone since entering the league in 2018 (24).

Predicting potential 2022 surprises for all 32 NFL teams: Stat leaders, breakouts and depth-chart changes, and fantasy football updates - ESPN+

Don’t be surprised if ... A.J. Brown has more than 1,000 receiving yards this year. What I’m hearing: The Eagles haven’t had a wide receiver go over 1,000 yards in a season since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. (Tight end Zach Ertz did it in 2018.) Last year’s Eagles ranked second in rushing attempts (one behind Tennessee) and first in rushing yards. No team last year attempted fewer passes than Philly’s 494. But they traded for Brown because they felt he was what their offense was missing. And with Brown in the fold, I believe we should expect the Eagles to throw more. By all accounts, Brown and QB Jalen Hurts already have a strong friendship and on-field connection. If Hurts continues to progress and develop as a passer, Brown should show his stuff as an alpha receiver and clear 1,000 yards easily. [BLG Note: Not exactly a bold prediction here.]

Spadaro: Inside The First 53 and what’s next for the Eagles - PE.com

1. Roseman pulled off a trade with New Orleans for versatile defensive back Chauncey (C.J.) Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round draft selection, sending draft picks (a fifth-rounder in 2023, a sixth-rounder in 2024) for a player who gives the Eagles another piece in the secondary. Head Coach Nick Sirianni didn’t want to specify how the Eagles plan to use Gardner-Johnson, a terrific nickel cornerback/safety with the Saints and a player the Eagles saw excel at the University of Florida. He’ll have a chance to make an immediate impact, but it’s a day-by-day process here as Gardner-Johnson has to learn the system to the point where the coaching staff feels comfortable with him on the field in the regular season. However, it’s promising. Gardner-Johnson was a high-level starter in New Orleans and the Eagles are always looking for versatile, physical players who love the game. He fits into those categories.

Cowboys’ Michael Gallup passes physical, will be on roster for start of season - Blogging The Boys

For some time, the team has been signalling that Gallup would be ready sooner than the fifth game of the season. That relates to the first time a player who started the season on IR or PUP would be able to participate. For a few weeks the hints have been coming hot and heavy out of the Dallas organization that he was believed to be able to beat that. Further, even if he is not able to get on the field before then, he can still participate in practices. Given that he is recovering from a bad ACL injury and was only seen doing some rehab work late in training camp, that might be required just to get him into game shape and knock all that rust off.

Giants’ 53-man roster analysis: Who’s in, who’s out, what happens next - Big Blue View

Yeah, yeah, I can hear all the Slayton fans now saying “I told you so.” I still would not count on Slayton being part of the Giants’ Week 1 roster against the Tennessee Titans. Technically, we have not reached the 4 p.m. deadline as I type this. Also, things will be fluid around the league as teams shuffle their rosters for the next few days, especially the next 24-28 hours. So, we’ll see. Some folks are upset about the release of Alex Bachman. Despite his 19 preseason receptions, Bachman was always facing an uphill battle. All of his playing time, and practice time, came with the third team. That was an obvious tell that he wasn’t a likely roster candidate.

Commanders have an initial 53-man depth chart but it’s a work in progress - Hogs Haven

At running back, Jonathan Williams probably got his spot because of the bullet wounds rookie Brian Robinson sustained as the victim of a reported attempted car-jacking this week. I guess it’s possible that Robinson’s recovery may see him ready to play before the Titans game in Week 5, but if doctors say that his recovery is likely to take more than just 2 or 3 weeks, I imagine the team would consider moving him to the NFI list, which would mean missing at least the first 4 games of the season. I think we just have to wait and see what develops there. Until Robinson is healthy enough to play, Williams probably has a spot on the roster.

Detroit Lions expected to sign QB Nate Sudfeld - Pride Of Detroit

Sudfeld was a former 2016 sixth-round pick out of Indiana but lasted just a year with Washington before being waived. He was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles and stayed there for the next four seasons—alongside current Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley. Over that time, he would only make four game appearances, completing 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, the Eagles clearly valued Sudfeld. As a restricted free agent in 2019, the Eagles placed a second-round tender on him—a clear sign they didn’t want to lose him that year. Unfortunately for Sudfeld, he suffered a broken wrist that preseason and did not suit up.

Former NFL defensive end Steve White dies at 48 - PFT

The Eagles made White a sixth-round selection out of the University of Tennessee in 1996. He played seven NFL seasons, the final one with the Jets in 2002, though he never played a down for the Eagles. Philadelphia tried to move him to linebacker from his natural position of defensive end and ended up cutting him in the 1996 preseason. The Bucs signed him to their practice squad.

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022 - SB Nation

RB Sony Michel cut by Dolphins. This one is a stunner. Michel is just a year removed from rushing for 845 yards and 4 touchdowns with the Super Bowl champion Rams — now he’s gone. The Dolphins are comfortable running with a 1-2 punch of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, with Myles Gaskin as their third. All three players have a more clearly defined style than Michel’s all-around ability. A lot of contenders lack depth at running back right now, and just like he did for the Rams I expect a team will find a use for Michel. He’s still on the right side of 30, still has his legs, and should be a priority signing for a number of teams.

Monday Football Monday #103: Boiling each division down to it’s top two teams - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney go through each and every division and argue about which two teams are best.

