Chauncey Gardner-Johnson announces his Eagles jersey number

That’s the jersey number Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will be wearing as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He broke the news on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter account:

If you’re wondering why we’re writing a story about a player’s jersey number selection, well, you must be new here. Bleeding Green Nation is the home of #JerseyNumberAnalytics.

And the official position on CGJ’s number is ... stock all the way up. Great choice by him.

No. 23 became free after the Eagles released Jaquiski Tartt on Monday. Prior to Tartt donning the number, it was Rodney McLeod who rocked it dating back to when he first signed with Philly in 2016.

As you can see in the picture above this article, CGJ previously wore No. 22 with the New Orleans Saints. That number wasn’t available to him in Philly with Marcus Epps having it.

No. 23 is the same number that CGJ wore during his time with the Florida Gators. Going back to his roots.

It’s a strong look. And with CGJ having serious fan-favorite potential, it won’t surprise me to see people rocking them at the Linc in the future.

(For analysis of the actual trade, you can click here.)