First look at the 2022 Eagles regular season roster

The deadline for NFL roster cuts has passed and now we have our first look at a Philadelphia Eagles depth chart ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. Note that the Eagles will likely continue to tweak their team over the next few days. For now, though, here’s your initial Eagles 53-man roster.
OFFENSE
Quarterback (2) — Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew
Running back (3) — Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell
Wide receiver (5) — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor
Tight end (3) — Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra
Offensive tackle (4) — Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll
Offensive guard (4) — Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills
Center (2) — Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens
DEFENSE
Defensive end (4) — Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson
Defensive tackle (5) — Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu
Linebacker (5) — T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor
SAM (3) — Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson
Cornerback (6) — Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe
Safety (4) — Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker (1) — Jake Elliott
Punter (1) — Arryn Siposs
Long snapper (1) - Rick Lovato
RESERVE/INJURED
Out for the entire 2022 season (barring injury settlement).
WR Greg Ward
PRACTICE SQUAD
The Eagles can start signing players to their 16-man practice squad starting on Wednesday.
THOUGHTS
- Only two quarterbacks. For now, at least. Wouldn’t be shocked if the Eagles added a developmental QB if they can find one they like. Or they could just bring Reid Sinnett back on the practice squad.
- The Eagles never added that “bigger back” that some have been calling for. We’ll see if they add one via trade or waivers before Week 1. Jordan Howard is still a free agent.
- Strongest wide receiver room the Eagles have had in some time. Feel pretty good about the top four. Devon Allen, Deon Cain, and Britain Covey are worthwhile practice squad players.
- A Jalen Reagor trade could still be in the works.
- Howie Roseman said offensive line was the toughest position when it came to cuts. Not hard to believe him considering the quality depth they have at that spot. Roseman also said they kept Josh Sills in part because they value his versatility.
- No surprises on the defensive line. That was a straightforward group. And, not unlike the offensive line, one that looks good and deep on paper.
- It will be interesting to see if Jobe goes on injured reserve tomorrow.
- The Eagles should be looking to upgrade on K’Von Wallace.
- Positive early returns on the 2022 NFL Draft. All five picks made the team and three UDFAs (Sills, Jobe, Blankenship) made it as well.
