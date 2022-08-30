 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Eagles cut roster down to 53 players

First look at the 2022 Eagles regular season roster

How many wins do you see from this group?

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The deadline for NFL roster cuts has passed and now we have our first look at a Philadelphia Eagles depth chart ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. Note that the Eagles will likely continue to tweak their team over the next few days. For now, though, here’s your initial Eagles 53-man roster.

OFFENSE

Quarterback (2) — Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Running back (3) — Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

Wide receiver (5) — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

Tight end (3) — Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Offensive tackle (4) — Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll

Offensive guard (4) — Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills

Center (2) — Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens

DEFENSE

Defensive end (4) — Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

Defensive tackle (5) — Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

Linebacker (5) — T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor

SAM (3) — Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

Cornerback (6) — Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe

Safety (4) — Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker (1) — Jake Elliott

Punter (1) — Arryn Siposs

Long snapper (1) - Rick Lovato

RESERVE/INJURED

Out for the entire 2022 season (barring injury settlement).

WR Greg Ward

PRACTICE SQUAD

The Eagles can start signing players to their 16-man practice squad starting on Wednesday.

THOUGHTS

  • Only two quarterbacks. For now, at least. Wouldn’t be shocked if the Eagles added a developmental QB if they can find one they like. Or they could just bring Reid Sinnett back on the practice squad.
  • The Eagles never added that “bigger back” that some have been calling for. We’ll see if they add one via trade or waivers before Week 1. Jordan Howard is still a free agent.
  • Strongest wide receiver room the Eagles have had in some time. Feel pretty good about the top four. Devon Allen, Deon Cain, and Britain Covey are worthwhile practice squad players.
  • A Jalen Reagor trade could still be in the works.
  • Howie Roseman said offensive line was the toughest position when it came to cuts. Not hard to believe him considering the quality depth they have at that spot. Roseman also said they kept Josh Sills in part because they value his versatility.
  • No surprises on the defensive line. That was a straightforward group. And, not unlike the offensive line, one that looks good and deep on paper.
  • It will be interesting to see if Jobe goes on injured reserve tomorrow.
  • The Eagles should be looking to upgrade on K’Von Wallace.
  • Positive early returns on the 2022 NFL Draft. All five picks made the team and three UDFAs (Sills, Jobe, Blankenship) made it as well.

