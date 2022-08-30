First look at the 2022 Eagles regular season roster

The deadline for NFL roster cuts has passed and now we have our first look at a Philadelphia Eagles depth chart ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. Note that the Eagles will likely continue to tweak their team over the next few days. For now, though, here’s your initial Eagles 53-man roster.

OFFENSE

Quarterback (2) — Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Running back (3) — Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

Wide receiver (5) — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

Tight end (3) — Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Offensive tackle (4) — Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll

Offensive guard (4) — Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills

Center (2) — Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens

DEFENSE

Defensive end (4) — Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

Defensive tackle (5) — Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

Linebacker (5) — T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor

SAM (3) — Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

Cornerback (6) — Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe

Safety (4) — Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker (1) — Jake Elliott

Punter (1) — Arryn Siposs

Long snapper (1) - Rick Lovato

RESERVE/INJURED

Out for the entire 2022 season (barring injury settlement).

WR Greg Ward

PRACTICE SQUAD

The Eagles can start signing players to their 16-man practice squad starting on Wednesday.

THOUGHTS