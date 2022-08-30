Official: Eagles announce roster cuts to get down to 53 players

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced a bunch of roster moves ahead (read: actually shortly after) of Tuesday afternoon’s 4:00 PM deadline in order to cut down to the regular season 53-player limit. Here’s an overview of all the action.

WAIVED

The following players are subject to waivers.

DE Matt Leo (exempt)

WR Britain Covey

WR John Hightower

RB Kennedy Brooks

OL Kayode Awosika

LB JaCoby Stevens

LB Christian Elliss

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

TE Noah Togiai

S Andre Chachere

OL Jack Anderson

DT Marvin Wilson

DT Kobe Smith (waived with injury designation)

WR Devon Allen

CB Mac McCain

CB Tay Gowan

CB Mario Goodrich

QB Reid Sinnett

DT Renell Wren

CB Josh Blackwell

RB Jason Huntley

QB Carson Strong

C Cameron Tom

RELEASED

The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans and are now free to sign with any team.

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Deon Cain

S Anthony Harris

WR Greg Ward

TE Richard Rodgers

S Jaquiski Tartt

INJURED RESERVE

WR Greg Ward

NOTABLE BUBBLE PLAYERS WHO MADE THE TEAM

WR Jalen Reagor

OL Josh Sills

LB Davion Taylor

CB Josh Jobe

CB Josiah Scott

S Reed Blankenship

S K’Von Wallace

QUICK ANALYSIS