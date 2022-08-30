 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News

Official: Eagles announce roster cuts to get down to 53 players

First look at the 2022 team.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: AUG 07 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced a bunch of roster moves ahead (read: actually shortly after) of Tuesday afternoon’s 4:00 PM deadline in order to cut down to the regular season 53-player limit. Here’s an overview of all the action.

WAIVED

The following players are subject to waivers.

DE Matt Leo (exempt)

WR Britain Covey

WR John Hightower

RB Kennedy Brooks

OL Kayode Awosika

LB JaCoby Stevens

LB Christian Elliss

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

TE Noah Togiai

S Andre Chachere

OL Jack Anderson

DT Marvin Wilson

DT Kobe Smith (waived with injury designation)

WR Devon Allen

CB Mac McCain

CB Tay Gowan

CB Mario Goodrich

QB Reid Sinnett

DT Renell Wren

CB Josh Blackwell

RB Jason Huntley

QB Carson Strong

C Cameron Tom

RELEASED

The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans and are now free to sign with any team.

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Deon Cain

S Anthony Harris

WR Greg Ward

TE Richard Rodgers

S Jaquiski Tartt

INJURED RESERVE

WR Greg Ward

NOTABLE BUBBLE PLAYERS WHO MADE THE TEAM

WR Jalen Reagor

OL Josh Sills

LB Davion Taylor

CB Josh Jobe

CB Josiah Scott

S Reed Blankenship

S K’Von Wallace

QUICK ANALYSIS

  • Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is an Eagle! Just wanted to reiterate that. Exciting.
  • By going on IR now, Ward isn’t eligible to be activated to play for the Eagles this season. He’s out for the year ... unless he gets waived with an injury settlement. Then he can try to catch on with a new team.
  • Reagor is still here. Just because he made the original 53 doesn’t mean he won’t get traded, though. The Eagles might’ve had to prove they were actually willing to keep him in order to get a team to bite. Teams may have been thinking they’d be willing to cut him.
  • Sills is a big surprise keep; I think it’s safe to say no one had him on their final 53-player roster projection. He did stand out to me a few times in practice. For what it’s worth, he graded out fairly well by Pro Football Focus’s preseason grading. Sills offers tackle/guard versatility.
  • Taylor’s struggles weren’t enough for the Eagles to move on from him. But they may have really damaged his path to playing time.
  • A little interesting to see the Eagles are listing Scott as a cornerback again. He had shifted to safety during camp. Guessing that Blankenship’s ascension and the CGJ trade
  • Congrats to Jobe and Blankenship for fighting uphill battles to make the roster as UDFA signings. They both showed potential this summer. Blankenship especially did everything he reasonably could to make the team. It will be interesting to see if Jobe goes on injured reserve when teams can first put players on while having them be eligible to return after four weeks. That starts at 4:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday. Jobe finished camp with an injury that caused him to sit out ever since the Browns preseason game.
  • Wallace did not deserve to make the team. Chachere has shown more flashes and is a better special teams player.
  • Leo will seemingly once again be kept around without counting towards the practice squad limit. He’s an extra body at defensive end for practice purposes.
  • Assuming he doesn’t get claimed, Covey might get bumped up to the roster if/when the Eagles are able to trade Reagor.
  • A team desperate for offensive line help should really take a shot on Awosika. He might get claimed.
  • Just two QBs on the 53. Wouldn’t be surprised if the Eagles explore more options at that spot. Or maybe they’ll just be cool with Sinnett on the practice squad as QB3.
  • Keep in mind that this original roster probably isn’t the one the Eagles will have entering their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. The main components are firmly in place, of course, but there could be some more tweaks before September 11.

