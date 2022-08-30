NFL Trade Rumors: Jalen Reagor’s market is “heating up”

Today might be Jalen Reagor’s last day as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The trade market for the third-year wide receiver is reportedly “heating up.”

Buzz around the league is that Jalen Reagor’s trade market is heating up. Some teams believe a deal will get done for the #Eagles WR by today’s 4 pm deadline. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) August 30, 2022

It’s obviously hard to believe Reagor is a super hot commodity given his struggles thus far.

Err, I mean, Reagor is actually really good and any team would be very lucky to have him!

All joking aside, Reagor is coming off the best camp of his carer. It was a very low bar for him to clear, of course. Still, Reagor generally made the plays that came to him and avoided mistakes.

It’s been said here before that a fresh start is what’s best for both sides.

The Eagles stand to benefit from acquiring any kind of value in return for a player who currently projects as the fifth best wide receiver option (at best) on the roster. The other benefits to trading Reagor include opening a roster spot (for Devon Allen, perhaps?) and clearing about $1.82 million in cap space. That might not seem like a ton in the NFL universe but consider that Kyzir White is carrying a $1.83 million cap number this year.

Reagor stands to benefit from going to a new team where he’s a reclamation project with relatively low expectations as opposed to being the bust who unwisely was selected right ahead of Justin Jefferson. It’s hard to imagine Reagor ever justifying his draft position but a change of scenery might allow him to become a functional contributor, which would be a big step forward for him.

As for what the Eagles could get in return for Reagor? While one can’t discount Howie Roseman’s ability to extract more value than expected, it’s hard to believe they can get much in return. Maybe they deal Reagor for more safety depth? Maybe a draft pick swap?

It could be worth noting that the Jacksonville Jaguars just traded 2020 second-round pick Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. Shenault has been a more productive player, though, so the Eagles might not even get that much.

Still, whatever the Eagles can get is probably worth it. Do the deal, Howie.