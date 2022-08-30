Eagles News: Should have kept Rodney McLeod?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

How the Eagles goofed building their safety corps - NBCSP

It was hard to understand why the Eagles didn’t keep Rodney McLeod. The deal he got in Indy – minimum wage with a modest $650,000 signing bonus – tells you the Eagles didn’t even try to re-sign him. McLeod was clear about how badly he wanted to stay here, the Eagles just didn’t want him. Which is fine. Howie Roseman always emphasizes getting younger and faster and healthier. But it’s not fine if you don’t actually get younger, faster and better. And one of the reasons the Eagles are scuffling for safety depth 12 days before opening day is because they let McLeod go without as much as an offer. I’m not under any illusions that McLeod is the same player he was in 2017, when he was 27 years old and teaming up with Malcolm Jenkins to form one of the NFL’s top safety tandems. He’s not that guy anymore. But who would you rather have: McLeod or Wallace? McLeod or Andre Chachere? Honestly, I’d take McLeod today over Harris, who’s only about 15 months younger and has never been the presence, the playmaker or the leader McLeod has been throughout his career.

Eagles vs. Dolphins: 9 winners, 7 losers, 4 IDKs - BGN

The Eagles made it through the entire preseason without any of their key players getting knocked out for the year. That’s a pretty big deal. Much is made of the Eagles taking a ‘softer’ approach to the summer ... but it mostly worked out for them in terms of staying healthy. Assuming the likes of Miles Sanders, Jason Kelce, and Javon Hargrave will be back soon (which seems to be the case), the Birds won’t be missing any projected starters entering Week 1. That’s ideal!

From the Bleachers #108: How The Eagles Have Changed Over the Last 10 Years - BGN Radio

PhillyVoice.com Deputy Sports Editor Shamus Clancy gets nostalgic on the latest From the Bleachers podcast, looking at how the Eagles’ franchise trajectory has changed over the last decade.

25 Eagles training camp questions, answered - PhillyVoice

Overall, while I do not think Hurts made a meteoric jump in camp like Wentz did in 2017, I do think Hurts will be a better player in 2022 than he was a season ago, regardless of the addition of talent surrounding him.

Spadaro: Kyzir White feels at home in so many ways - PE.com

“I plan on making the most of the opportunity,” White said when he arrived at the NovaCare Complex. He has done that, very much so. White enjoyed a solid spring learning the defense and then became a daily standout in Training Camp and in the preseason action, however limited, he played. An off-ball linebacker who has speed and coverage skills dating back to his day as a safety in college at West Virginia, White swarmed to the football in practice and then was the one who stepped up with the big interception and return to set up a touchdown in the lone preseason game played at Lincoln Financial Field. With a section filled with his friends and family, White had his “it” moment: He was back in Philadelphia playing for a team he grew up rooting for – White’s first Eagles game attended was the “Snow Bowl” in 2013 – and everyone who loved him was there to share in the moment. “It was a special night,” White said after that preseason game. “Making that play, so many people here watching me, it’s something truly special. It’s a dream come true.”

Maybe 2022 is the year we finally get to see the ‘Tony Pollard as receiver’ story come true - Blogging The Boys

Yes, we have heard it before. So there is no judgment if you choose not to believe the Dallas Cowboys. Their track record on this issue isn’t exactly exemplary. Nevertheless, they are saying it again. Tony Pollard will get more touches, and some of them may come as a reciever. Cowboys fans have been clamoring for the team to put the ball in Pollard’s hands. He is a back who can change the game’s momentum with a single touch. Ezekeile Elliott is the workhorse, a quality back who does almlost everything well, but he is no longer a homerun hitter. You get mostly productive singles and doubles with Elliott, with Pollard every touch is a chance at a score.

Police release images of the suspects and vehicle used in Brian Robinson’s shooting - Hogs Haven

The alleged carjacking attempt that led to Brian Robinson being shot twice has shaken up everyone involved with the Washington Commanders, and changed the rookie running back’s life forever. More details have emerged, and police are still searching for the suspects. They have released images of the two youths, and the stolen vehicle that they used, and later abandoned.

Report: Vikings “listening to offers” for RB Alexander Mattison - Daily Norseman

UPDATE: Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis is reporting that it would take a third-rounder, maybe a fourth, for the Vikings to trade Mattison away and they’ve gotten calls from half a dozen teams about his availability.

Vikings place T.Y. McGill on injured reserve - Daily Norseman

UPDATE: It appears that I. . .and pretty much everyone else on the internet. . .spoke too soon about McGill’s situation. He was actually placed on injured reserve rather than outright cut. This is likely going to result in him being released with an injury settlement when he’s healthy enough to play again.

Rudy Ford to be released by Jacksonville Jaguars - Big Cat Country

As we said in our 53-man roster prediction last week, that final safety spot was going to likely come down to Daniel Thomas vs. Rudy Ford, with the former more suited for three-down play in a base defense and the latter being a special teams ace. Looks like head coach Doug Pederson decided on the true backup at safety as opposed to a boost on special teams.

The 11 best NFL rookies in preseason, ranked - SB Nation

MALIK WILLIS: So much for this draft having no good quarterbacks. Yes, I know, I know, it’s early — and everyone could still easily be trash, but the early returns on Willis are looking really strong. Keep in mind that of all the “top” QBs in this weak class it was Willis who figured to need the most time to develop. He didn’t have multiple years as an NCAA starter, he was coming out of a Liberty system that barely saw him play any top flight competition, and because of this he was able to get away with a lot of things that didn’t translate to the NFL. After preseason all the unlikely traits are translating. We’re not seeing perfect accuracy yet (especially on short and intermediate routes) but Willis is doing some truly eye-popping things with the football that are reminiscent of Patrick Mahomes’ ability to improvise, and Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability. Heck, look at his ability to take over the game on two drives. Firstly, a huge run that showed off his scrambling ability.

Monday Football Monday #103: Boiling each division down to it’s top two teams - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney go through each and every division and argue about which two teams are best.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio