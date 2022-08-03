Eagles News: Landon Dickerson among Year 2 breakout candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Colts’ Kwity Paye among eight players in the trenches poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022 - NFL.com

Landon Dickerson might have gone earlier than 37th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft if not for his injury history, as he was fully healthy for only one of his five college seasons at Florida State and Alabama. As a rookie, he started 13 games for the birds after recovering from a knee injury suffered late in his final collegiate season. After playing in 57 percent of the offensive snaps in his first NFL appearance (Week 2 vs. San Francisco), he played at least 99 percent of the offensive snaps in 11 of his 13 starts and seemed to get stronger in each game. His raw power appeared to catch many veteran defensive linemen off guard, and he was a run-blocking terror for the Eagles’ top-ranked rushing offense. Sandwiched between Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata, the Eagles had one of the best left sides in the league for most of last season and should again in 2022. I’m looking for better pass protection from Dickerson in his second year to go with his powerful run blocking.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Jalen Hurts turns in his best day - BGN

JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT: This was Hurts’ best practice. There have been multiple reps where he’s displayed a good knowledge of where to go with the ball and an ability to accurately deliver it to his receiver in stride on a slant route to maximize YAC potential. More positive stuff: Hurts aired it out deep to Jalen Reagor for a 70-yard touchdown reception. Ball was right on the money. Hurts salvaged a sloppy snap that was rolling on the ground by picking it up and getting another completion off to a sliding Reagor for a back-shoulder completion. Good recognition by Hurts to make the most out of a free play since the defense had jumped offside. When faced with a blitz barreling down on him, Hurts lofted a ball to a crossing A.J. Brown to avoid the oncoming pressure.

Eagles Training Camp Day 5 Recap - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the fifth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss A.J. Brown, James Bradberry, Jalen Reagor, Zech McPhearson, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Stock up, stock down after the first week of Eagles training camp - PhillyVoice

DE Brandon Graham: Because Graham is now 34 years old and he is coming off an Achilles tear that occurred fewer than 11 months ago, my assumption was that the Eagles would try to ease him into training camp. Nope. Graham has been dominant in 1-on-1’s, and he has been disruptive in 11-on-11’s, often getting into the backfield and busting up plays. He looks nothing like a 34-year-old in the late stages of an Achilles rehab. But beyond his physical abilities, Graham is a Super Bowl hero who could very easily take it easy during camp knowing his roster spot and playing time are safe, but he is playing with the effort of an undrafted rookie who is just trying to make to the team.

32 Teams, 32 Players: Intriguing players to know for 2022 NFL training camp - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR Quez Watkins. Watkins broke out last season with 43 catches, 647 receiving yards and a 73.6 receiving grade in his first year under coach Nick Sirianni. With A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert taking up most of the attention, the speedy Watkins could have a chance to thrive in a ton of one-on-one opportunities this season.

Jason Kelce ‘leads the orchestra’: 12 years of stories on the Eagles’ offensive line - The Athletic

Johnson: Most of all, he’s a good friend. He’s a person you can talk to whenever shit hits the fan. What I respect the most about Kelce is that one year I felt like they were trying to run him out of town and how he responded since then to become a Hall of Fame player. I think that says more about him than anything, how he responds to adversity, and he’s overcome little stuff in his career and just became the leader he has.

Spadaro: What do we know about the defense - PE.com

While the identity of this defense will form over the next several weeks, it’s not too early to assign some buzzwords to what it is showing on the practice field: Relentless, competitive, fast, deep. Gannon and the position coaches deem it “a work in progress” and they explore the best ways to use Reddick and his pass-rushing skills, White and his ball-chasing skills, Dean and his speed, Bradberry and Tartt in the coverage schemes. What’s obvious on a daily basis is how the cornerbacks are challenging the excellent wide receiver corps led by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and how the speed and pursuit in the front seven has challenged the offense’s ability to stretch the field in the running game. The early returns are promising. But the warning here is that everything is early. Training Camp’s Groundhog Days are here until the Eagles open the preseason against the New York Jets and then travel to Cleveland and Miami for joint practices followed by preseason tilts. We’ll know a whole lot more about the defense at that time, and then everything starts anew for the regular season.

NFL’s best players ever at every defensive position: Is Lawrence Taylor the GOAT edge rusher? Ronnie Lott or Ed Reed at safety?- ESPN

Reggie White (eight votes): Eagles reporter Tim McManus argues that White was the more consistently dominant player because “he posted 12 double-digit-sack seasons over 15 years (seven over 13 years for Taylor).” He continues, “You can argue that Taylor flashed the brightest, but White was a relentless, unstoppable force for the better part of two decades.” Fantasy writer Mike Clay points simply to “198.0 sacks (second most all time), a pair of Defensive Player of the Year awards, 13 All-Pro appearances and a Super Bowl ring.”

Giants training camp, Day 6: Daniel Jones’ best practice, more takeaways - Big Blue View

The New York Giants have completed yet another training camp practice. Yours truly was not in East Rutherford today, but here are some of the notes from those who were on hand. Sounds like it was a good day — except for two picks by Adoree’ Jackson — for Daniel Jones and the offense. After practicing in full pads on Monday, the Giants took the pads off on Tuesday as they worked on third-and-long situations.

Dan Quinn reportedly offered to leave Dallas Cowboys if Mike McCarthy found that the easier option - Blogging The Boys

But the wording here is interesting. Did Dan Quinn have an absolute offer that he turned down? By saying “just say the word and I’m gone” it certainly sounds like he had another option secured. Again we know that he interviewed for multiple head coaching opportunities and that he wanted to stick around with the Cowboys, but obviously none of those teams have publicly said that they were turned down by Quinn. Also if we are fully discussing this, while it is noble of Quinn to go to McCarthy to talk about this subject talking about that after the fact doesn’t exactly help squash this idea. Clearly Quinn is aware of how much people connect him to the head coaching position in Dallas and while he obviously wanted to be sensitive to McCarthy about that bringing it up a month before the season starts is a little bit interesting.

Cole Turner’s in the midst of a golden opportunity - Hogs Haven

With Logan Thomas and John Bates both sidelined with injuries, Cole Turner is getting every opportunity to provide value to Scott Turner’s offense.

Everyone Loses in the Deshaun Watson Ruling but Deshaun Watson - The Ringer

In the first test of the NFL’s new disciplinary system, Judge Sue L. Robinson followed the letter of the NFL’s law and suspended Deshaun Watson for six games. Why does the punishment feel woefully inadequate?

The Dolphins tried to land Tom Brady, and got hit with the biggest tampering penalty ever - SB Nation

The Miami Dolphins have been hit with the largest tampering penalty in NFL history for their flirtation with Tom Brady dating back to 2019. The Dolphins have been docked a 2023 first round draft pick and a 2024 third round draft pick, while owner Stephen Ross has been fined $1.5 million and suspended through Oct. 17, the NFL announced on Tuesday. The Dolphins’ plan to land Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was reported by multiple outlets earlier this year. You can read the wild details here. Miami’s interest in Brady continued as he moved from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami’s penalty was so significant because the league found they tampered with with three different franchises in the Pats, Bucs, and Saints.

