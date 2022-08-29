Eagles work out former Cowboys defensive back

The Eagles worked out free agent defensive back Quandre Mosely on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Mosely, 23, was waived by the Cowboys last week with NFL teams required to cut their rosters down to 80 players. Dallas had originally signed Mosely as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here was the reaction to Mosely getting waived over at Blogging The Boys:

Sometimes it is just about the numbers. A similar thing can be said about Quandre Mosely and the cornerback room. There are just so many players that we are not even sure what the status is with both Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. You can’t rest everybody in the preseason finale, and it stands to reason that both of the top 100 picks from a year ago will get their fair shot to impress on Friday night against the Seattle Seahawks. It sort of feels like the Cowboys didn’t feel like prolonging the inevitable here. There are still 80 players on this team and that is a lot, but we can clearly see most of what will be the final roster if we squint hard enough. Unfortunately it didn’t include Mosely on it.

Mosely played 53 total preseason snaps over two games. Pro Football Focus graded him out poorly in coverage; he allowed four receptions for 81 yards and a 97.9 passer rating on seven targets. Mosely also graded out poorly on special teams in part due to one missed tackle.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Mosely played college football at Kentucky. He logged 10 passes defensed and three interceptions in three seasons with the Wildcats.

Though he played cornerback for the Cowboys, Mosely has experience at safety dating back to high school and earlier in his collegiate career. Perhaps the Eagles think he could benefit from a position change?

Mosely hardly seems like a slam dunk addition to the Eagles’ roster. Maybe they like him for the practice squad? Maybe they just worked him out for the sake of gathering more information for their free agent board? Maybe this is a sign they’re looking for more help in the secondary (which is believable given their questionable safety situation)?