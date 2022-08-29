Eagles roster cuts tracker: news, rumors, updates, trades, more

NFL roster cuts are upon us as the 2022 regular season quickly approaches. The Philadelphia Eagles — along with 31 other teams — have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, August 30 to get their team down to the 53-player limit.

Stay tuned to this thread for lives updates on Eagles cuts, trades, news, rumors, and more. The Eagles might not confirm their roster moves until Tuesday afternoon but some of their cuts will slowly leak out through media reports before then. Hence the purpose of this tracker!

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES

Tuesday, August 30, 4:00 PM ET: Roster must be down to 53 players.

Wednesday, August 31, 12:00 PM ET: NFL waiver wire claims will be revealed after this point. 16-player practice squads can start to be formed.

Wednesday, August 31, 4:00 PM ET: Players can be placed on injured reserve while being eligible to return to the roster after at least four missed weeks.

NEWS, CUTS, TRADES, RUMORS, UPDATES, ETC.

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

[12:18 PM ET] - The Eagles reportedly waived Jason Huntley. Guessing he’ll be back on the practice squad. Roster unofficially down to 76 players. (Source: Mike Kaye)

[12:12 PM ET] - The Eagles reportedly waived Carson Strong. They seemingly had hopes for the rookie QB after giving him a lot of guaranteed money (by UDFA standards) but he really disappointed this summer. To the point where the team didn’t trust him to take practice reps or preseason snaps. Roster unofficially down to 77 players. (Source: Jonathan Jones)

[12:09 PM ET] - FORMER EAGLES NEWS: The Jaguars cut Rudy Ford and the Vikings cut T.Y. McGill.]

[12:09 PM ET] - The Eagles reportedly waived Jaquiski Tartt. The veteran safety was thought to be on the roster bubble. Perhaps a good sign for Reed Blankenship making the team? Roster unofficially down to 78 players. (Source: Adam Caplan)

[12:07 PM ET] - The Eagles reportedly waived Cameron Tom. Roster unofficially down to 79 players . (Source: Aaron Wilson)

OVERVIEW

RELEASED

The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans and are now free to sign with any team.

S Jaquiski Tartt

WAIVED

The following players are subject to waivers.

RB Jason Huntley

QB Carson Strong

C Cameron Tom

TRADE ACQUISITIONS

TRADE DEPARTURES

INJURY DESIGNATIONS

