Eagles News: “Nobody opened more eyes this summer than Jordan Davis”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL rookie updates: Preseason notes, impressions and stats for all 32 first-round draft picks - ESPN

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU through CLE). Jordan Davis, DT. How he has fared so far: Nobody opened more eyes this summer than Davis. Sure, his size — 6-foot-6, 340 pounds — naturally grabs your attention, but it’s his power and agility that keeps it. He’s already proving to be a magnet for double-teams, as he was for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, and can use that 4.7-second 40-yard dash speed to dart into the backfield when left one-on-one. He’ll be a steady part of the defensive line rotation immediately. “He’s smart, has high football character, he can play multiple positions, and we think he’s going to be a playmaker,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said.

Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster prediction: Final edition - BGN

WIDE RECEIVER: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor. Barring injury, Brown is guaranteed to lead the Eagles in targets this season. He’s going to have a big year. Smith’s volume production could be hampered a bit by the presence of Brown and Goedert ... but he’s a damn good talent who will make important contributions. Watkins could have some feast-or-famine stat lines since he offers big play ability but isn’t going to see a ton of targets. Mark my words: Pascal is going to frustrate fantasy football owners as he vultures some touchdowns away from the likes of Brown and Smith. He’s going to be a factor in the red zone. If I were Howie Roseman, I’d be looking to get what I can get for Reagor in a trade and keep Allen as the fifth receiver. The latter actually provides positive special teams value. But the guess here is that Reagor sticks around. Allen is suddenly a tough cut after flashing his big play ability against the Browns and his gunner prowess against the Dolphins. The uniqueness of Allen’s background is also worth considering. Is a practice squad spot worth his time or would he rather just go back to fully focusing on his Olympic track career? Deon Cain and Britain Covey had some nice moments this summer but the Eagles should be able to bring them back on the practice squad. Greg Ward’s time with the Eagles is quietly coming to an end after missing multiple weeks with a toe injury.

Final Eagles roster predictions! - BGN Radio

The preseason is over and NFL roster cuts are fast approaching! Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) go through their final predictions for the Eagles’ original 53-player roster (and practice squad). The guys also touch on the Dolphins preseason game, final training camp MVP/LVP standings, and more.

2022 Roster Prediction - Iggles Blitz

The two players I didn’t want to leave off were S Reed Blankenship and TE Noah Togiai. Blankenship hit and tackled well. He showed some athleticism. I just didn’t get a good feel for him in coverage. I kept Calcaterra over Togiai because of potential. Togiai is the better player right now, basically due to blocking and STs. Calcaterra is a gifted receiver and the Eagles need a backup TE with that kind of ability. I think the Eagles can put Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika and Josh Sills on the practice squad. I didn’t see enough from them to make me think the other 31 teams will be ready to claim them. There is a risk, but none of the three showed anything special this summer.

After quiet summer does Strong regret signing with Eagles? - NBCSP

Standing in the visitors locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, 22-year-old Carson Strong made an admission about his summer. “Yeah, it didn’t go quite as I expected,” Strong said. On one hand, maybe we all had too high of expectations for Strong in his first NFL training camp; he was an undrafted rookie, after all. But on the other, Strong’s contract included $320,000 guaranteed because despite concerns about a long-term knee injury, he still threw for over 4,000 yards with 36 touchdowns at Nevada last season. He was considered to be a high-round pick not that long ago. And then this summer he barely played. “I think that’s just the NFL as an undrafted free agent, fourth-string quarterback,” Strong said. “It’s not going to be easy for me. I got a long journey ahead if I want to make a career in this league, which I absolutely do and I believe that I can. I just gotta control what I can control, keep getting better every day and do what the coaches tell me to do.”

Washington RB Brian Robinson shot in attempted carjacking in DC - Hogs Haven

Apparently, around 6pm Sunday evening, Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted carjacking in the vicinity of H Street, Northeast, in Washington, DC. [BLG Note: Awful to hear. Thankfully it wasn’t worse. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.]

Kenny Golladay’s quiet preseason can’t cost him his job, can it? - Big Blue View

Many New York Giants’ starters did not play Sunday. One who did was wide receiver Kenny Golladay, in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract. Golladay had a forgettable day, something that has been all too commonplace since he joined the Giants a season ago. He played roughly a quarter. The only time he was targeted, a scrambling Tyrod Taylor threw an ill-advised pass in his direction that was intercepted by Michael Carter of the New York Jets. Some also questioned Golladay’s efforts on the first play of the game, when he failed to throw a block on a running play. Head coach Brian Daboll said “all of those receivers are competing” when asked why Golladay was in the game when Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal did not play. Does that mean Golladay’s roster spot is in jeopardy?

Asleep at the wheel: Stephen Jones should be working the phones for last-minute trades prior to roster cut deadline. But is he? - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys will definitely be better served by investing one of their 2023 late-round picks in a trade this year, rather than spending it on a rookie next year who might not even make final roster cuts. The Cowboys should have an eye out for a veteran tackle, might be looking for an upgrade at backup QB, could be interested in a veteran wide receiver, and may be open to upgrades at other positions as well. Why not go and get the guys you want instead of sorting through what’s left after final roster cuts? Work those phones, Stephen Jones!

Trey Lance isn’t ready, and the 49ers have painted themselves into a corner - SB Nation

In preseason Lance’s total YPA is 8.8, which is stellar — but without that one 76-yard pass it plummets to an abysmal YPA of 4.33. For comparison, in the worst game Zach Wilson played in 2021 he finished with a YPA of 4.35, and that was the worst game in one of the worst rookie seasons by a passer in recent memory. It’s not fair to completely remove that touchdown from the equation, but it underscores the wildly inconsistent nature of Lance’s play. He’s not moving chains, he’s not putting the 49ers in scoring positions, and as it stands it’s impossible to see him as an upgrade for Jimmy G.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio