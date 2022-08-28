Eagles-Dolphins snap count analysis

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- Deon Cain started the game alongside Jalen Reagor and Britain Covey. That he played so late into the night doesn’t bode well for his roster chances. Not to mention he dropped multiple passes.
- John Hightower had a decent showing but he tops out as a practice squad candidate. His lack of special teams value hurts him.
- Reid Sinnett did not impress in his extended playing time.
- Good to see Grant Calcaterra was able to handle a decent workload in his first ever preseason game after missing a lot of time with a hamstring injury.
- Devon Allen didn’t see a target on offense but he looked pretty good as a gunner on punt coverage. He provides more special teams value than Reagor.
- Gardner Minshew didn’t really need to play at all ... but he did.
- Jack Stoll is clearly locked in as TE2 with the Eagles using him sparingly.
- Carson Strong played 16 total preseason snaps this summer. He attempted four passes. This after the Eagles signed the undrafted rookie free agent quarterback to a contract worth $320,000 guaranteed. The Eagles wouldn’t mind if another team claimed him to get them off the hook for his salary. (Not that it’s a ton of money to them in the grand scope of things but still.)
- Kenneth Gainwell playing while Scott rested points to him being RB3. Which is a little weird because Gainwell seemed like RB2 for most of camp.
DEFENSE
- JaCoby Stevens played a lot. He did not play well.
- The Eagles may have been trying to showcase Marvin Wilson (Big Marv). He’s arguably roster-worthy but they already have so much depth on the interior. Maybe they’ll be able to trade him. Otherwise he might get claimed on waivers.
- Reed Blankenship shined once again. Guys who play as often as he did typically don’t make the roster. But he’s done about everything he realistically can to make his case for a spot.
- Dicey performance from Davion Taylor. He’s moved closer to being a bubble player than a roster lock recently. Still think he makes it but ...
- Really like Kyron Johnson’s hustle. He deserves to be on the roster.
- K’Von Wallace doesn’t deserve to make the team. He might make it anyway.
- Underrated bad trade: the Eagles gave up a 2022 sixth-round pick for Kary Vincent Jr. ahead of last year’s trade deadline. KVJ was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. A lesser redux of the Genard Avery trade that saw Howie Roseman send out a 2021 fourth-round pick to acquire a former 2018 fifth-round selection. The most egregious error in the world? Hardly. Small potatoes in the grand scheme of things. Still, not optimal to light draft picks on fire like this.
- Jaquiski Tartt is tough to place. That he was playing in this game at all isn’t really a great sign for him. But that he avoided playing deep into the night was good? I don’t think he deserves to make the original 53. Makes more sense to me to bring him back after Week 1 as not to guarantee his 2022 salary.
- Marlon Tuipulotu’s spot on the roster is clearly safe.
- Short night for Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Davis seemed to get doubled-teamed a lot when he played.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Good night for Arryn Siposs. Five of his six punts were downed inside the 20. His longest boot went 62 yards and he averaged 49.2 yards.
- Jake Elliott attempted and made his first field goal of the preseason. It was a 26-yarder.
DID NOT PLAY
QB Jalen Hurts, CB Darius Slay, WR Zach Pascal, WR DeVonta Smith, LB Haason Reddick, WR A.J. Brown, WR Quez Watkins, S Andre Chachere, S Marcus Epps, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, CB Zech McPhearson, S Anthony Harris, CB Avonte Maddox, CB Josiah Scott, RB Boston Scott, CB Josh Jobe, LB Kyzir White, C Cam Jurgens, LB Christian Elliss, DE Brandon Graham, OG Isaac Seumalo, LB T.J. Edwards, C Jason Kelce, OT Lane Johnson, OT Jordan Mailata, OG Landon Dickerson, WR Greg Ward, TE Dallas Goedert, DT Fletcher Cox, DE Josh Sweat, DE Derek Barnett, DT Javon Hargrave
- The Eagles rested their starters and a number of key backups.
- Chachere, Scott, Jobe, Elliss, and Ward would’ve been active if not currently injured.
- One could wonder if Jurgens resting is a sign that Kelce might not be ready for Week 1. I don’t think that’s the case as much as I think Jurgens already proved enough.
Loading comments...