Eagles News: Devon Allen suddenly pushing for a roster spot?

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Dolphins preseason game - PhillyVoice

4) The ‘Gunner God’ Award: Devon Allen. Allen may very well have a future in the NFL as a gunner on the punt team. Dude gets down the field fast. Allen may have done enough on Saturday night to make the Eagles nervous about exposing him to waivers.

Ugly Finale - Iggles Blitz

Devon Allen – He didn’t stand out to me at all on offense, but he was terrific as a gunner in punt coverage. He flew down the field and made one tackle. The next time he flew down and helped to cause a fumble. Allen is a complete project, but his speed jumps off the tape and he shows up on STs. He may have played his way onto the roster in the past two weeks. [...] Jason Huntley – I’ve not been impressed with him this summer, but Huntley played well in Miami. He was elusive and showed some burst. This was before his highlight play, a 67-yard TD run. I don’t like him for the roster, but he should be on the practice squad.

In Roob’s Instant Observations: What the heck did we just watch? - NBCSP

9. How about Devon Allen on special teams? Last week we saw his speed on that 55-yard touchdown, and Saturday night he really flashed getting down the field on cover teams. It was going to take a while for Allen to get comfortable after not playing football for six years, but he’s looked significantly better each week. The surprising thing about Allen is that he’s actually a physical player. He doesn’t mind mixing it up whether he’s running pass patterns or running down the field on special teams. Is it too late for him to make the roster? I’m not sure. There’s no question he makes special teams a better unit. And if he’s at this point after just a few weeks following a six-year layoff, seems to me he has a shot at being an elite special teamer – and go-route specialist – pretty soon. He’s still probably a roster luxury, but I know one thing: Allen would help this team more than Jalen Reagor would.

Eagles vs. Dolphins: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

Defensive end Tarron Jackson was a flicker of light in the Eagles’ opening defensive drive when Miami’s ones ran through them for 75 yards in four plays. It was Jackson that forced Raheem Mostert outside, with help coming up to make a play. Linebacker Patrick Johnson’s seven-yard sack of Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a second-and-seven at the Eagles’ 30 in the first quarter. Johnson beat Dolphins’ starting tackle Austin Jackson to get there.

At the Podium: Nick Sirianni spoke with the media after Eagles ugly preseason loss to Dolphins - BGN Radio

Following the Eagles brutal preseason loss to the Dolphins, 48-10, Nick Sirianni, spoke with the Philly media.

Preseason Week 3 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Saturday’s games - PFF

Jalen Reagor’s roster spot could be in jeopardy: The Eagles rested all of their starters plus a number of key backups. This included five wide receivers at the top of their depth chart. Greg Ward has missed the preseason with a toe injury, so Reagor is potentially fifth on the depth chart rather than sixth. He left the game after the second drive, ahead of other players. Kenneth Gainwell was the only other skill player who left early, leaving after the first drive.

Why Your Team Sucks 2022: Philadelphia Eagles - Defector

Your quarterback: The Eagles are the rare team that has two shitty quarterbacks that people talk themselves into. It’s like having double Marcus Mariotas. At the top of the depth chart we have Jalen Hurts, who’s only effective when playing in a college offense and running it against teams that suck at defending ANY offense. Behind Hurts is Gardner Minshew, who was a big deal a few years ago because he had a funny mustache. FUN FACT: According to this Ringer post, Sirianni believes that Hurts can become a franchise cornerstone with just a few minor tweaks. Ah yes, accuracy and decision-making. Those two famously easy-to-pick-up quarterbacking skills. I bet Hurts could learn both those things simply by watching a few YouTube videos. You and I could learn them, too! ANYONE CAN. It’s so simple, God!

The case for betting the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East - ESPN

Worst case: The Eagles defense struggled against good QBs last season and will need to make a huge leap in the secondary to change that narrative. Their toughest challenges this season will come against Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers. And the schedule isn’t doing the Eagles any favors this year. They have four short-week road games, four games with less rest than their opponent and only two with more rest. And last but not least, the jury is still out on Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have a stacked roster, but can Hurts be the quarterback to take them to the promised land?

