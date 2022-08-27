Eagles vs. Dolphins game updates

We are just a couple weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, but first, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Miami Dolphins in their final game of the preseason.

Despite only getting to have one of their two scheduled joint practices this week, the Dolphins seem to have bounced back from the stomach bug that was plaguing the team, and are ready to take the field. Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about making sure the Eagles’ starters got the majority of reps in Thursday’s intrasquad practice, so they aren’t likely to see playing time on Saturday night.

Still, there are a lot of depth players vying for a roster spot, or at least a practice squad role, with their performance tonight. The NFL’s 53-man roster deadline in on Tuesday, so this will be their last chance to show what they’ve got.

Who are you most excited to watch on Saturday night?

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the games in the comments below.