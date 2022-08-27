Eagles rookies storylines ahead of the Dolphins preseason game

The NFL preseason is coming to a close as most fans look ahead to the real games kicking off in a few weeks. With the last preseason game, it is usually a shot for the fringe roster guys to battle it out for some of the last spots on the team. For the Philadelphia Eagles and their huge class of rookies, there is some intrigue in this match up with the Miami Dolphins.

Do the big name rookies play at all in this game?

Jordan Davis has played sparingly in preseason. Not only is the defensive line deep, but the Eagles are probably happy to keep the rookie fresh for the regular season. I don’t think he even suits up for this game.

Cam Jurgens could play a bit given the lack of depth at center and the fact that he is set to be a backup anyway (that is, unless Jason Kelce isn’t ready for Week 1). Him playing or not does not really signal much in terms of the team’s short term plans for him. It could be fun to see him out there.

Nakobe Dean could be the most interesting storyline to track of the Eagles draft picks. He had a strong game against the Jets before looking average in Cleveland. It is unclear what his early role with the team will be, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he is playing a lot against Miami tomorrow. If he’s not, it could signal the team wants him out there early in the regular season.

What will we see from Grant Calcaterra?

Grant Calcaterra’s short time in Philadelphia has unfortunately mirrored his college career. Bright flashes of brilliance that are too few and far between due to injuries. He has been banged up most of the offseason, but there is hope he plays against Miami. The third tight end spot is wide open and Calcaterra can still claim it with a strong showing.

Will Devon Allen or Britain Covey show enough?

The Eagles have two rookie wide receivers that have been battling for a roster spot. Britain Covey makes sense due to his skill as a returner and Devon Allen’s Olympic speed is hard to pass up on. Of the two, only Allen has flashed in a preseason game.

Both will definitely get a lot of run in this final game and have a chance to show their stuff. They will both need strong games if they want a shot at that last wide receiver spot.

Battle of the UDFA DBs

The Eagles have some encouraging rookie defensive backs in Josh Jobe and Reed Blankenship. Jobe has gotten better every week playing outside cornerback while Blankenship has played with a ton of confidence at safety. Behind them are Mario Goodrich and Josh Blackwell who have had their moments during camp and preseason. The four of them will get plenty of playing time on Saturday and I expect Jobe and Blankenship to cement roster spots for themselves. (Note: Jobe might not be able to play due to injury.)