Eagles News: Will Andre Dillard and/or Jalen Reagor be traded?

2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut - NFL.com

ANDRE DILLARD and JALEN REAGOR. Two of the team’s recent first-round picks have uncertain futures in Philadelphia and figure to open this season as backups if they stick around. Could one or both be moved? It’ll be fascinating to see how general manager Howie Roseman handles the final touches on the initial 53. Dillard and Reagor both reportedly have done good things in camp. But Dillard is something of a one-position backup to standout LT Jordan Mailata, and Reagor might not be a top-three receiver on the roster. The Eagles believe they can contend in 2022. Thus sparks a great debate: Better to have insurance at a few key positions? Or would they rather have future trade assets for a team that might not have Super Bowl potential this season? It’ll also depend on what a team might offer the Eagles in any hypothetical trades and whether they’re comfortable with the other reserve WR and OT options. But I’d venture to guess both players can be had at the right price.

Steelers offensive line trade target to keep an eye on: Left tackle Andre Dillard in Philadelphia. Per @Eric_Edholm on @937theFan. Dillard is a former 1st round pick. Now a backup. Remember, Steelers brought Andy Weidl in from Philly. Who drafted him. Stay tuned. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 26, 2022

Eagles Mailbag: Linemen, hoagies, and linemen’s hoagies - BGN

BullyPullpit: With Tyron Smith out (probably for the season) should the Cowboys be begging the Eagles to trade Dillard to them? Should the Eagles consider a trade to their rival? What realistic price could the Eagles get, if any, and would the pros outweigh the cons? [...] I don’t think the Eagles call the Cowboys, but if the Cowboys called, the Eagles would absolutely stay on the line. When they call you, you have leverage. I don’t see the Cowboys making that call for four reasons though.

Eagles Training Camp Day 16 - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the sixteenth and FINAL day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss observations from Thursday’s practice that was supposed to be the second of two practices against the Dolphins but turned out differently. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

How many targets will each Eagles receiver have this year? - NBCSP

DeVonta Smith. Smith led the Eagles with 104 targets last year, or 6.1 per game. Although Quez Watkins had his moments, Smith was the Eagles’ only WR who was consistent all year so it wasn’t like Hurts had a bunch of options. Smith is having a terrific training camp and has clearly taken his game to another level, and I think that figure will increase … but not by a ton. Let’s say 6½ targets per game. 111 targets.

Spadaro: Pump the brakes, there is a lot on the line Saturday - PE.com

This preseason finale has great meaning, not just for the Eagles and Dolphins but for all 32 teams in the league. There are certainly backchannel conversations happening and we know that Roseman is always looking to improve the roster as well as future draft capital – he traded, very astutely, defensive back Ugo Amadi to Tennessee and the teams flipped late-round draft picks in 2024 giving the Eagles a draft selection a full round higher for a player who didn’t fit into the Eagles’ plans, which is an under-the-radar great value move on Roseman’s part – so the next few days are going to be active as the teams must reduce the active roster to 53 players by 4 PM on Tuesday. The idea that the Eagles already have picked out their 53 is not true; jobs are on the line against Miami.

Jalen Tolbert’s disappointing preseason holds no weight on his long-term prospects - Blogging The Boys

There is a chance that Tolbert’s preseason is suggestive of what he will become. He was a third-round pick, and there is no guarantee that he pans out in Dallas. But what fans shouldn’t do is jump to conclusions because of a few down preseason games. He is in good company with other now-superstar WRs who struggled to impress when they first walked on the field. The reality is that, with the Tyron Smith injury, the team needs their playmakers to overcome a weak offensive line. Players like Tolbert will have to accelerate their development and contribute from day one. Don’t lose hope that the rookie receiver out of South Alabama can still do that. [BLG Note: This Is Fine.jpg]

Big Blue View mailbag: Let’s talk about the Giants, MetLife Stadium, and injuries - Big Blue View

Jeffrey, @ManGamesLostNFL data shows the Giants as having lost the most games to injury of any NFL team since 2009. [...] I know there are calls for the Giants and Jets to install a grass field at the stadium. Considering that two teams play there, and that concerts and other events are held there I doubt that will happen. Grass would seem unlikely to hold up with the amount of use it would get. So, yes, the Giants have suffered more injuries than other NFL teams over the past dozen or so years. Why? There simply isn’t a single answer.

Big seasons looming for Daron Payne and Montez Sweat - Hogs Haven

While Payne is playing in the last year of his rookie deal, Sweat’s fifth year will be in 2023. The Commanders have already exercised his fifth-year option; however, from a statistical perspective, Sweat also needs consistency. Sweat had 16 sacks in his first two seasons before accumulating five in his third season, which was consumed with injury and trauma. There were multiple times throughout 2019 where he provided little to no impact as a pass rusher, and a two-sack performance against Cowboys LT Tyron Smith in the season finale dramatically improved the outlook of his potential moving forward. Sweat ultimately showed more in 2020 before an unexpected drop in production from both him and Chase Young, prior to both players’ injuries.

Detroit Lions hopeful Julian Okwara will be ready by Week 1 - Pride Of Detroit

Since injuring himself on August 3rd, Okwara has not been able to practice. Over the last three weeks, he has been working with the Lions’ rehabilitation staff and has reportedly had no setbacks, leading to hope that he will be able to return for the regular season—ideally, Week 1, when the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles.

In an All-In NFL, Where Do the Jets and Giants Fit? - The Ringer

The Jets and Giants are neither all in nor all out. But with both teams facing big quarterback questions, is there room for New York City’s NFL teams to make incremental progress in a win-now league?

This Andy Reid impersonator was so good it would fool even a die-hard Chiefs fan - SB Nation

There have been a lot of fans who have dressed up like Andy Reid over the years, but nobody has come close to being such a dead ringer for the Chiefs’ coach than this guy.

The Look Ahead #102: Will Aaron Donald be suspended + Amazon Prime Football thoughts - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa dive into three big topics today: Aaron Donald possibly getting suspended for hitting someone with a helmet, Andrew Whitworth telling the world the Cowboys tampered with him, and the debut of football streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. Why Aaron Donald has to be suspended by the Rams or the NFL (3:32). Did Andrew Whitworth admit that the Cowboys tampered with him on live TV? (13:23). Why he’s trying to walk back his comments now by playing semantics (19:33). Stats is the best friend RJ could ever have (24:50). How did Amazon do in their debut Thursday Night Football broadcast? (27:35).

