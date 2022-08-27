Eagles vs. Dolphins preview and preseason watching guide

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road for their third and final preseason game of 2022 and will face off against the Miami Dolphins. The team went down to Florida earlier in the week for what was supposed to be two joint practices, but ultimately had just one intersquad practice before the Dolphins had to cancel Thursday’s matchup due to illness.
During the one joint practice, the Eagles defense struggled to contain Tyreek Hill, but on the other side of the ball, Jalen Hurts had what Nick Sirianni called his best practice as an Eagle. The ones didn’t get quite as many reps as they planned during the pair of practices in Miami, but Sirianni still won’t likely be inclined to play them at all on Saturday night.
There are plenty of depth players looking for a roster spot, either in Philly or elsewhere, with their performance in this final preseason game, and the coaches will give them the reps to prove themselves.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.
TV Schedule
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: NBC10
Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, FL
NFL Network replay: 7:00 AM Eastern on Sunday, August 28
Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP
Online Streaming
Odds
The Eagles are slight underdogs on the road.
Philadelphia Eagles +2 (+115)
Miami Dolphins -2 (-135)
Over/under: 37.5
Social Media Information
Eagles 2022 Preseason Schedule
Week 1 - vs. New York Jets (Aug. 12, 7:30 PM ET, NBC10)
Week 2 - at Cleveland Browns (Aug. 21, 1:00 PM ET, NBC10)
Week 3 - at Miami Dolphins (Aug. 27, 7:00 PM ET, NBC10)
Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule
Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football
Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football
Week 7 - BYE WEEK
Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football
Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football
Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football
Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)
