Eagles vs. Dolphins preview and preseason watching guide

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road for their third and final preseason game of 2022 and will face off against the Miami Dolphins. The team went down to Florida earlier in the week for what was supposed to be two joint practices, but ultimately had just one intersquad practice before the Dolphins had to cancel Thursday’s matchup due to illness.

During the one joint practice, the Eagles defense struggled to contain Tyreek Hill, but on the other side of the ball, Jalen Hurts had what Nick Sirianni called his best practice as an Eagle. The ones didn’t get quite as many reps as they planned during the pair of practices in Miami, but Sirianni still won’t likely be inclined to play them at all on Saturday night.

There are plenty of depth players looking for a roster spot, either in Philly or elsewhere, with their performance in this final preseason game, and the coaches will give them the reps to prove themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: NBC10

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, FL

NFL Network replay: 7:00 AM Eastern on Sunday, August 28

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

The Eagles are slight underdogs on the road.

Philadelphia Eagles +2 (+115)

Miami Dolphins -2 (-135)

Over/under: 37.5

