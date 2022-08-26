Bleeding Green Nation is looking for writers

The 2022 NFL season is finally almost here, and with the return of football comes an opportunity to join our team here at Bleeding Green Nation.

We’ll be reviewing candidates next week and are looking to hire as soon as possible as we look toward beginning our regular-season coverage.

These are remote, part-time contract roles compensated with monthly stipends.

What do these roles entail?

The writers will be responsible for writing a specified number of posts per week, depending on the stipend amount, about the Philadelphia Eagles. The posts can be breaking news, original analysis, or on other Eagles-related topics approved by BGN staff.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Eagles and will be already familiar with the Bleeding Green Nation community.

Have writing experience — and experience writing about football and/or the Eagles is a plus.

The ability to self-edit and write clean copy.

Be reliable and consistent.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing experience and three football-related writing samples showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to jeanna.thomas@sbnation.com. We will be moving quickly on these roles, so please submit your information as soon as possible.

Vox Media, SB Nation and Bleeding Green Nation are committed to bringing you coverage of the Eagles from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.