Live updates from Eagles training camp practice in Miami

The final Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice fully open to media access is here.

The Birds were originally set to square off against the Miami Dolphins for the second day in a row but the Fish pulled out of practice due to concern regarding a non-COVID illness.

While it’s a bummer we won’t get to see these two teams square off, at least the practice wasn’t scrapped entirely. We’ll still get one last glimpse at the Eagles in a competitive practice setting.

Practice begins at the Dolphins’ practice facility around 10:15 AM Eastern. Head coach Nick Sirianni will address reporters before practice around 9:30 AM. Select Eagles players will speak after practice.

Follow me (@BrandonGowton) on Twitter for live practice updates. I’m covering the entirety of Eagles training camp in person.

Don’t forget to also ”like” on Bleeding Green Nation’s Facebook page (CLICK HERE) to see videos and pictures from practice. Check out more scenes from training camp via the BGN Instagram (@BleedingGreenInsta) account. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Make sure you keep refreshing BGN for today’s practices notes, BGN Radio podcasts, and other training camp coverage goodness!

READING AND LISTENING MATERIAL WHILE YOU WAIT FOR UPDATES

NEWS TRACKER