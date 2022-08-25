Change of plans: Eagles will practice today but not against the Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles were scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins in their second and final joint training camp practice against each other today.

There’s been a change of plans, however. The Dolphins announced they will not be practicing on Thursday morning.

Official statement:

Dolphins practice has been cancelled today and the team will be meeting virtually out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.

Hopefully it’s nothing serious and everyone is OK.

UPDATE: NFL insider Mike Garafolo added some more context.

Some players believe it’s food poisoning rather than a “bug,” per sources. But no way of truly knowing at this point. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 25, 2022

ANOTHER UPDATE: The Eagles issued a statement.

Eagles statement on Dolphins pulling out of joint practice: pic.twitter.com/h7bPJA5s8E — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 25, 2022

This development is a disappointing one for the Eagles. After getting bested by the Dolphins on Wednesday, it would’ve been interesting to see if they could’ve bounced back.

The good news is that the Eagles will still practice today. They’ll just be going up against themselves at the Dolphins’ practice facility.

Note that today marks the final Eagles training camp practice fully open to media access.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Green Nation for our practice recap article and podcast.

Note: No word yet on if the Eagles vs. Dolphins preseason game will be impacted by today’s cancellation.