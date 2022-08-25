 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Change of plans: Eagles will practice today but not against the Dolphins

Well, this is a bummer.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: Miami Dolphins-Training Camp Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles were scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins in their second and final joint training camp practice against each other today.

There’s been a change of plans, however. The Dolphins announced they will not be practicing on Thursday morning.

Official statement:

Dolphins practice has been cancelled today and the team will be meeting virtually out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.

Hopefully it’s nothing serious and everyone is OK.

UPDATE: NFL insider Mike Garafolo added some more context.

ANOTHER UPDATE: The Eagles issued a statement.

This development is a disappointing one for the Eagles. After getting bested by the Dolphins on Wednesday, it would’ve been interesting to see if they could’ve bounced back.

The good news is that the Eagles will still practice today. They’ll just be going up against themselves at the Dolphins’ practice facility.

Note that today marks the final Eagles training camp practice fully open to media access.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Green Nation for our practice recap article and podcast.

Note: No word yet on if the Eagles vs. Dolphins preseason game will be impacted by today’s cancellation.

