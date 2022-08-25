Eagles News: Kenneth Gainwell makes list of training camp disappointments

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

5 Eagles training camp disappointments - NBCSP

Kenny Gainwell: Gainwell did look fine running the ball Sunday against the Browns, but carrying the football hasn’t been the issue this summer. Catching it has. Gainwell’s best attribute is his receiving skill, and he’s just had a terrible problem dropping passes. He has five drops just since returning from his hip injury a week ago Sunday and also lost a fumble when he was stripped by Kyzir White near the goal-line in 11’s. Gainwell is the Eagles’ best pass-catching running back, and he’s a valuable 3rd-down player because of his ability to pick up the blitz and catch the ball out of the backfield. Hopefully, the past week is an anomaly, but you’d definitely feel better about Gainwell if he cleans this up in the next couple weeks.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Dolphins win the day - BGN

Big picture takeaway: The Dolphins were the better team on Wednesday. Their offense moved the ball with relative ease while their defense prevented the Eagles’ offense from getting much cooking. First time in the Nick Sirianni era that the Birds weren’t the better team in a joint training camp practice. The undefeated streak is over.

Eagles Training Camp Day 15 (First Dolphins practice) - BGN Radio

Recording in Florida, Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the fifteenth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss the Eagles “losing” the day to the Dolphins, leftover thoughts from the Browns preseason game, and a live reaction to news of the big trade! (Not actually a big trade. But still a trade!) They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Eagles-Dolphins joint practice: Sloppy day for Jalen Hurts and the secondary - The Athletic

On the whole, it’s a pretty sloggy day for the offense. Whether Hurts was indecisive or his receivers downfield were well-covered, it felt like one of the least productive days for the offense this summer.

VIDEO: Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill carve up Philadelphia Eagles defense at joint-practice - The Phinsider

The addition of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins offense has been a tremendous success so far, according to various reports throughout the entire offseason. Tua Tagovailoa’s deep ball has magically improved (completely squashing the narrative that he couldn’t throw it in the first place), and his command of the offense - particularly when he looks to find Hill downfield - has dramatically improved. Don’t believe me? Just ask the beat reporters for the Philadelphia Eagles as they watched Tua Tagovailoa slice and dice the Eagles’ defense with throws to Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and more during a joint-practice session on Wednesday.

PS#2 – PHI 21, CLE 20 - Iggles Blitz

Davion Taylor…ugh. He was terrible as a run defender. Really struggled to find the ball and get to the right spot. Did not tackle well in traffic. Had the worst play of the game when he failed to get QB Josh Dobbs out of bounds on a scramble. No excuse for that. Taylor did have some good moments in pass coverage, but overall this was a very disappointing performance. Nakobe Dean didn’t have a strong game. He was in on 3 tackles and had some good plays, but he seemed to be a step late on several plays. Preseason games aren’t ideal for him. Dean is a guy who is going to be at his best when he does a ton of film study and knows where to be. Just reacting and running to the ball isn’t his strength. He is tough and physical.

2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off - NFL.com

James Bradberry: Bradberry might not have lived up to the big-money deal in New York last season, leading to his May release, but the corner can still play. Still just 29 years old, Bradberry joins an Eagles defense with the horses to be very good. In a league constantly searching for steady cornerbacks, if Bradberry, who leads the NFL with 62 passes defensed since 2018, does his part in the back end alongside Darius Slay, he could be in for another payday.

Report: Titans trade for Eagles DB Ugo Amadi - Music City Miracles

Amadi is a Nashville, Tennessee native that attended high school at John Overton. The reported trade includes a swap of late 2024 draft selections. The Titans clearly have some depth concerns at safety. Amadi represents the second safety Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has traded for in the previous eight days following a similar trade to acquire Tyree Gillespie. The Titans also claimed fellow safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers last week, and signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert roughly than two weeks ago. Johnson, Gillespie and Colbert all played relatively well in Tennessee’s Week 2 preseason contest. We’re struggling to figure out why they continue to pour resources into safety.

Unbelievably, former Seahawks DB Ugo Amadi has been traded again - Field Gulls

In a move straight out of the NBA, former Seahawks DB Ugo Amadi has been traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Tennessee Titans. Amadi was just traded by the Seahawks to Philadelphia on August 15th, and now he’s with the Titans. I can’t recall another NFL player who has been traded twice in under two weeks. If there’s any good news for Amadi, it’s that he’s returning to his hometown of Nashville. Hopefully he can carve out a role on the Titans defense or special teams.

Report: Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffered “severe hamstring injury” that could cost him months - Blogging The Boys

It goes without saying that this is about as worst case scenario as things can practically get for the Dallas Cowboys. They are facing the prospect of being without one of their best players for months when the regular season starts in two and a half weeks. There have been many Cowboys fans who were critical of the team’s roster-building strategy when it came to swing tackle specifically because of Tyron’s injury history. Unfortunately Smith entered the 2022 season having missed time in six straight seasons yet the team cut La’el Collins in the offseason and only added to the tackle group by drafting Matt Waletzko (with the pick that they got from the Amari Cooper trade).

Giants injury news: WR Collin Johnson suffers torn Achilles - Big Blue View

New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Wednesday’s practice. His 2022 season is over. Beat writers at practice report that Johnson went down with a non-contact injury. They noted that it seemed to be a lower-leg injury and he had to be carted off the practice field. It is a cruel irony that an exciting young receiver would suffer a torn Achilles the same day that veteran receiver Sterling Shepard was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after recovering from a similar injury. Johnson had been having a fantastic training camp and preseason. He had worked his way up to playing with the starters and seemed in line for playing time once the regular season started.

Washington Roster Moves: Wes Martin claimed off waivers from their Week 1 opponent - Hogs Haven

The Washington Football Team has been dealing with a lot of injuries at tight end and guard as they work their way through training camp and the preseason. They addressed the TE position depth by adding two players this week, and have now turned to a familiar face to add some depth at guard. Trai Turner has missed almost a month of practice with a quad injury, and there have been several other offensive linemen who have been dinged up.

NFL University #54: the News, Teams we’re Buying, & Teams we’re Selling - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the news and notes from around the league–including Tom Brady almost going to the Raiders. As preseason comes to a close we’re ready to pick the top teams we’re buying and which ones we’re selling. Each show member picks two teams they are willing to ride with this season–and one team they are running away from.

