Eagles trade dude they recently just traded for in exchange for future draft pick swap

Pour one out: The Ugo Amadi era in Philadelphia is over.

This just nine days after it began!

That’s right, the Eagles just traded the defensive back they received from the Seattle Seahawks to the Tennessee Titans. NFL insider Adam Schefter was first to break the news.

The Eagles also attached a draft pick to make this deal happen. They packaged Amadi and their 2024 seventh-round selection in exchange for the Titans’ 2024 sixth-round pick. So, the Birds moved up one round in two years from now.

While hardly a grand achievement, it’s s a no-brainer deal for the Eagles. Amadi was no sure bet to make Philly’s roster; we recently projected him to make the practice squad at most. Amadi was on the outside looking in when it came to the Eagles’ logjam of young defensive backs.

This trade is essentially like the Eagles trading JJAW and a future seventh-round pick for a future sixth-round pick. Considering JJAW was going to be cut, it’s a win to get anything of value in return for him.

My NFC East Mixtape co-host, RJ Ochoa, offered some further perspective on this deal:

The Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper and a 6th round pick for a 5th round pick and 6th round pick.



The Philadelphia Eagles (effectively) traded JJ Arcega-Whiteside and a 7th round pick for a 6th round pick. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 24, 2022

Good move by Howie Roseman.

All the best to Amadi in Tennessee. His short-lived Eagles career spanned two practices and one preseason game.