Eagles vs. Dolphins joint training camp practice live updates

That’s all that’s left when it comes to Philadelphia Eagles training camp practices fully open to the media.

Thankfully, the final stretch will be interesting as the Birds once again go up against another team. After getting work in against the Cleveland Browns last week, the Eagles are down in South Florida to practice with the Miami Dolphins.

On paper, at least, the Dolphins figure to be a good test. New head coach Mike McDaniel has a reputation as an offensive innovator. The likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and Mike Gesicki should challenge the Eagles’ defense. Of course, there are questions about just how good Tua Tagovailoa is.

On the other side of the ball, Jalen Hurts will have his work cut out for him against a strong secondary. The Dolphins have one of the best starting cornerback duos in the league in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.

Will the Eagles look like the better team this week? We’re about to find out.

Practice begins at the Dolphins’ practice facility around 10:15 AM Eastern. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will address reporters before practice around 9:30 AM. Select Eagles players will speak after practice.

