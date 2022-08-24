Eagles 53-player roster projection after the second preseason game

Now that we’re through 14 Eagles training camp practices and two preseason games, it’s the perfect time for an updated 53-player roster projection. Here’s our best guess at what the team will look like after the cuts set to place next Tuesday, August 30. [Click here for a link to our previous version to see how things have changed.]

OFFENSE

QB: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett (3) [3]

Hurts is QB1. Minshew has eliminated the unlikely possibility of losing his QB2 spot. Do the Eagles keep a third quaterback? I think they do. First of all, it’s The QB Factory we’re talking about here. Even putting that trope aside, Hurts’ long-term future is unsettled and Minshew is a free agent after this season. While Sinnett hasn’t been consistently good, he has flashed enough in practice and in the preseason to be kept around as a developmental guy. Sinnett could supplant Minshew as QB2 next year. With just one pass attempt through two preseason games, Carson Strong is looking at the practice squad at most.

Out: Carson Strong

RB: Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott (3) [6]

Feels like the Eagles could afford to add another back. Sanders is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. There’s thought he will return in time for Week 1 but will the issue linger at all? Gainwell hasn’t looked good in camp but he did do some nice things against the Browns. Scott is a perfectly reliable backup running back. Jason Huntley hasn’t shown enough as an offensive player to make the roster. The Eagles should still keep him on the practice squad and elevate him for a game or two to add some kick returning juice.

Out: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks

WR: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Deon Cain (5) [11]

Brown is going to have a big season. Smith has looked pretty good upon returning to practice. Not surprising but still good to see. Watkins and Pascal will make meaningful contributions as rotational players. The fifth receiver spot comes down to Cain versus Jalen Reagor. The latter is having the best camp of his career, though that was a very low bar to clear. Reagor hardly looks like a player who has turned a corner in a major was as much as he looks like he might not be a total liability any longer. Trading him and keeping Cain would be ideal. But the Eagles might just keep Reagor and get Cain on the practice squad. Britain Covey hasn’t done enough to make the roster; he’s a PS candidate.

Out: Jalen Reagor, Britain Covey, Greg Ward, John Hightower, Devon Allen

TE: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra (3) [14]

Goedert is also primed for a very big season. Stoll appears to be locked in as TE2. Do the Eagles keep a third tight end? Calcaterra and Noah Togiai are contending for that spot. The former has missed a lot of practice time and two preseason games ... but might be back in full capacity this week. A strong showing in Miami could solidify his spot and prevent the Eagles from exposing him to waivers. Togiai has done about everything in his power to make a case for a roster spot but he can probably stick on the PS.

Out: Noah Togiai, Richard Rodgers

OL: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Jack Anderson, Jack Driscoll (10) [24]

The starting offensive line is locked in ... unless Kelce can’t play in Week 1. Then the Eagles will feel confident in Jurgens being able to play well for them. Dillard is probably sticking around as the top backup at left tackle. Remember how the Eagles traded Matt Tobin in 2017 or Matt Pryor last year? The Eagles could similarly trade Opeta or Anderson for a Day 3 selection since they have a lot of OL depth. Doing so would clear a spot for Kayode Awosika to stick around. If not, these are the Eagles’ top 10 offensive linemen.

Out: Kayode Awosika, Le’Raven Clark, Josh Sills, Cameron Tom

DEFENSE

DE: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson (4) [28]

Graham, Sweat, and Barnett will play the most. There’s hope that Jackson can be more productive than Ryan Kerrigan in the role he served last season. And not just because that’s a very low bar to clear but because Jackson has shown promise this offseason.

Out: Matt Leo

DT: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu (5) [33]

The Eagles have a lot of depth at this spot. None of these five players are getting cut. It feels like there’s an opportunity to trade a defensive tackle ... but it might be more of a low-end move like dealing Marvin Wilson for a small return.

Out: Marvin Wilson, Kobe Smith, Renell Wren

SAM: Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson (3) [36]

Only four NFL players have more sacks than Reddick over the past two seasons. Will he keep his hot streak up in Philly? Quite possible. Patrick Johnson is his top backup while Kyron Johnson did show some flashes in the second preseason game. It was nice to see him generating pressure after a relatively quiet summer.

LB: T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley (5) [41]

Edwards and White will lead the linebackers in playing time this season. After that? Dean will at least contribute in a rotational role. Taylor seemed to be having a good summer until a downright dreadful showing against the Browns. That kind of performance should damage the coaching staff’s trust in him. Bradley is a solid backup and special teams contributor.

Out: JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

CB: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Tay Gowan (6) [47]

The top trio is clear. The only question is when Bradberry will be able to return from a hamstring injury that kept him out last week. Guessing he’ll be good to go by Week 1. McPhearson is going to make the team as a top backup. Jobe is the strongest contender from the Eagles’ UDFA signings to make the team. The rookie has done good things in coverage and as a run defender. Gowan is on the bubble but he’s made an impact on special teams and defense in the preseason. The Eagles could afford to go a bit heavier at this position with Slay getting older and Bradberry being a free agent after this year. Newly acquired Ugo Amadi could be a fit for the practice squad as a versatile backup.

Out: Kary Vincent Jr., Mac McCain III, Mario Goodrich, Ugo Amadi

S: Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere (4) [51]

The toughest position to predict. Epps is the only true lock here. Harris is probably going to make the team ... but the Eagles might have a good enough relationship with him to temporarily cut him and bring him back since he’s a vested vet. Wallace’s stock has risen recently to where it appears the Eagles will keep him. The fourth spot is a tough call. Chachere has made plays this summer and he’s versatile (experience at most secondary positions) and he plays special teams. But the Eagles seem to want to keep Josiah Scott around. Of course, Scott just got banged up in the Browns game and the extent of his injury is unclear. Jaquiski Tartt is a proven player but he’s playing late into preseason games. He’s also a vested vet ... and one who can probably be brought back after Week 1 to avoid guaranteeing his 2022 salary. Reed Blankenship has consistently looked good since camp began and the Eagles might not want to risk losing him. It’s also possible the Eagles aren’t in love with their options here and want to add more help. Again, tough one to call.

Out: Josiah Scott, Jaquiski Tartt, Reed Blankenship

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Elliott (1) [52]

Can Elliott follow his first Pro Bowl season with another?

P: Arryn Siposs (1) [53]

The Eagles will probably take a close look at punters who shake free. But they might just end up sticking with Siposs.

ROSTER TRICK

Wait.

53 players but no long snapper? Where art thou, Rick Lovato?!

Keep in mind: this activity is about projecting the original 53. And in order to save a spot, the Eagles can use the same trick they used at one point last season to temporarily open up another space. With Lovato being a vested vet, the Eagles can cut him and then bring him back after putting another player on injured reserve or making a trade.

(Hat tip to @igglesnut for reminding me about this loophole.)

INJURY

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM (PUP): Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth

The Eagles officially placed both Jackson and Toth on reserve/PUP on Tuesday. This means they’ll miss at least the first four games of the season.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Practice squad capacity goes up to 16 players.

QB Carson Strong, RB Jason Huntley, RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Devon Allen, WR Britain Covey, TE Noah Togiai, OT Le’Raven Clark, OL Kayode Awosika, OL Josh Sills, DT Marvin Wilson, DT Kobe Smith, LB JaCoby Stevens, LB Christian Elliss, CB Mac McCain III, DB Ugo Amadi, S Reed Blankenship

Exemption: DE Matt Leo