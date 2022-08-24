Eagles News: Jalen Hurts on the hot seat

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Power Rankings 2022: Preseason 1-32 poll and hot seat watch for coaches and players - ESPN

15. Philadelphia Eagles. Post-draft ranking: 16. Who’s on the hot seat: QB Jalen Hurts. When is the quarterback seat in Philly not hot? Hurts led the Eagles to a postseason appearance in his first year as a full-time starter and has shown signs of improvement this summer. But the Eagles will soon have a decision to make when it comes to the long-term direction of the franchise. Hurts is eligible for a contract extension after the season. Philadelphia, meanwhile, holds two first-round picks in what is expected to be a quarterback-rich draft next April. Hurts’ performance this season will help inform management’s decision on how to proceed.

Can Jalen Hurts Convince the Eagles to Go All In? - The Ringer

The Eagles have lived in the middle ground since they won the Super Bowl after the 2017 season. In four years since, they’re 31-33-1. That winning percentage (.485) ranks 19th league-wide. If we want to look at advanced stats, they’ve finished 15th, 12th, 28th, and 17th in DVOA over the past four seasons. It’s the first four-year stretch since 1984 to 1987 that they haven’t produced a top-10 DVOA finish. Given the resources the Eagles have at their disposal and the state of the roster, it’d be no surprise to see the Eagles—under this scenario—get antsy and take a big swing. Maybe that means moving up in the draft. Or maybe it means trying to trade for a veteran in a “win now” move. Then again, it’s possible that those options aren’t available to them, as was the case in 2022. There are going to be a lot of teams trying to land a quarterback in the draft, and if they do pull off a trade, they’ll need to feel confident that the new quarterback is significantly better than Hurts. Back in 2017, many in the Eagles’ organization were hoping for merely a slight step forward—something like nine wins and a competitive team. Instead, they messed around and won the first Super Bowl in franchise history. It’s a good example of how many variables—injuries, coaching, chemistry, younger players improving, older players declining—are at play in determining how successful a team is in any given year. If those variables fall the right way, Hurts and the Eagles could be looking at a special season in 2022. His ceiling is their ceiling. If they don’t, the Eagles could be looking to start a new chapter at quarterback six months from now.

Eagles vs. Browns: 15 winners, 7 losers, 5 IDKs - BGN

CAM JURGENS. Would you believe it if I told you that Jurgens is Pro Football Focus’s second-highest graded center in the NFL through two preseason games? Yes. Yes, you would, because he’s been an obvious stud. Jurgens looked ready to start from Day 1. He’s been a force as a run blocker and there haven’t been notable issues in pass protection. The Eagles appear to be in good shape if/when Jason Kelce won’t be available to them.

The QB Factory Reboot #61: The good and bad from the backup QBs in Eagles-Browns preseason game - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield break down what they saw from Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong in the Eagles preseason victory against the Browns on Sunday.

Ranking summer performances of all 84 Eagles, from Marcus Epps on down - The Athletic

3. Marlon Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu entered camp squarely on the roster bubble, one of several depth interior defensive linemen behind the top four of Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams. As a sixth-round pick last year, Tuipulotu was mostly invisible, both during training camp and the regular season, when he made five tackles in five games. One year later, he cemented a roster spot with an impressive camp, showcasing both improved power at the point of attack and a little more pass-rush wiggle than expected. His college back injury also appears to be behind him. Given how much defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon presumably wants to play three-man fronts loaded with defensive tackles, Tuipulotu could have a rotational role in Week 1.

How Gainwell responded after Sirianni screamed at him - NBCSP

“Two mental errors? Get out,” Sirianni bellowed at the second-year running back. Gainwell is a talented kid who had an impressive rookie season, but Sirianni doesn’t tolerate mental mistakes at practice, and he had seen enough. But two days later, in the Eagles-Browns preseason game in Cleveland, Gainwell responded the best way possible. On his only drive of the game, Gainwell ran 11 times for 46 yards, including a 16-yard run on a 3rd-and-13 late in the first quarter and a two-yard TD run later in the drive. “I yelled at him on Friday and really after he scored his touchdown and came out, I just said to him, ‘I love you, man,’ and he said the same thing back,” Sirianni said. “And I said, ‘You know, on Friday, that was maybe the first time I’ve yelled at you in two years,’ and he didn’t think anything of it. He likes the hard coaching, and I’m glad Kenny Gainwell is on our team.”

Jaylen Waddle returns to practice for the Miami Dolphins; doesn’t fully participate - The Phinsider

According to Dolphins media man, Travis Wingfield, Waddle looked “fast as hell.” Jaylen’s return - in any capacity - is fantastic news for the Miami Dolphins as they prepare for their final preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waddle is unlikely to play in the game, but we’ll see if he can progress to team drills tomorrow when joint practices with the Eagles start.

Cowboys roster move: Reaction to and impact of the 5 players trimmed in the cutdowns to 80 - Blogging The Boys

Obviously the Cowboys did not cut Michael Gallup on Tuesday, but they did not do anything with him at all and that is notable. Tuesday marked the first day in which NFL teams could have applied the Reserve/PUP designation to players, which would have cleared up a roster spot, but also confirmed that the player in question would miss the first four games of the season. In case you missed it, the Washington Commanders did this with defensive end Chase Young and he will miss the game at AT&T Stadium against the Cowboys in Week 4. It will mark his third missed game in a row against Dallas in his career, by the way. Back to Gallup, though, the fact that the Cowboys did not place him on Reserve/PUP could be read as encouraging. Gallup himself has already noted that he will not play in the opener, but it is possible that Dallas thinks he will be ready by Week 2, 3, or 4 and therefore do not want to automatically wipe him out. Of course, this could just be a case of the Cowboys wanting more time to think and being prepared to make the cuts that they did without worrying about the Gallup thing. This is simply a possibility and not necessarily the truth, but it is worth mentioning.

Giants’ WR competition: Did Brian Daboll send message to Kenny Golladay, others? - Big Blue View

When he was asked about his wide receiver depth chart recently, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll issued what can only be interpreted as a loud and clear message to some of the higher-profile receivers on the roster. “I would just say the five best or six best players or seven best, however many we’re going to keep. The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play,” Daboll said. “So again, like I said, everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.” While that may have partially been intended to compliment the excellent summer work being turned in by Johnson and Sills, it certainly also had to be intended to get the attention of a few other players.

Updated depth chart - Chase Young out for at least 4 regular season games as Commanders trim the roster to 81 players - Hogs Haven

The situation is different for LB Nathan Gerry, who goes to IR. Under NFL rules, if Gerry is put on IR in the preseason, he cannot play for the Commanders in 2022, though if he is later released, he can sign with any of the 31 other teams. If he is not released, he will spend the entire ‘22 season on IR. There is still an opportunity under the rules for him to return to play for Washington. The team has 7 days from today to reach an injury settlement with Gerry. If they do that and release him with an injury settlement within the week, then he is eligible to re-sign with the Commanders if he wishes to do so. Losing Gerry will not bother many Commanders fans. He is a former Eagle who has never really played well in his NFL career.

Commanders will retire Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 in Week 18 - PFT

Jurgensen was a 1957 fourth-round pick by the Eagles who sat on the bench for four seasons before becoming a starter in 1961 when Norm Van Brocklin retired. He was an All-Pro that season, but wound up getting traded to Washington after the 1963 season.

Steelers make their next round of cuts to get to 80 players, release Chris Oladokun - Behind The Steel Curtain

While these cuts of five players each week generally don’t raise any areas of concern, this list of players by the Steelers does contain some surprises. What might be the biggest surprise is the Steelers releasing veteran linebacker Genard Avery. Signed by the Steelers this offseason, Avery brought four years of experience as a former fifth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2018. And despite missing the Steelers first preseason game, Avery had the second-highest grade on the defense by Pro Football Focus while playing 30 snaps in the Steelers second preseason contest.

Detroit Lions ‘Hard Knocks’ episode 3 recap: What Just Happened? - Pride Of Detroit

Where is Duce’s voice? Is there anything funnier than watching Duce Staley go after his team with no voice? It was hilarious to see him wheeze through that.

The block on Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t illegal, but was it dirty? - SB Nation

Initially the injury looked disastrous, with the cart being called out, before the rookie walked off under his own power. It appeared the Giants had dodged a bullet, but later evaluation showed a sprained MCL, which will sideline Thibodeaux for 3-4 weeks. The discussion wasn’t really about the block’s legality, and more whether it should be allowed in the NFL. That’s really the issue at play. By NFL rules Moss did nothing wrong. There are three applicable penalties for blocks below the waist, and none applied in the case of Moss blocking Thibodeaux. [BLG Note: Not dirty.]

