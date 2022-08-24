Great calls for Eagles homegating

NFL fan Christmas is around the corner with opening day of the 2022-2023 season just a few short weeks away. While fans across the country will be pouring into stadiums to watch their favorite team, millions more people will be taking in kickoffs from the comfort of their couch or maybe their friends’ couch. For those of us on those couches, here are some Great Calls to enjoy a unique at-home experience for game day.

Variety on the Big Screen

If you are hosting a homegate with friends, there is a chance you have differing loyalties to various NFL teams across the league. Maybe a few fantasy football players are coming over and want to keep track of what’s going on across the league. To be accommodating, you don’t want to have just one game up on the TV. Diversify what you can watch with NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Red Zone. This way, your party won’t miss a single moment with 14 games happening on the first Sunday of the NFL season.

Variety on the Menu

You can’t just sit around and watch football on empty stomachs! Hours and hours of taking in football on opening day will require some excellent snacks to keep you and your friends happy. You can go the route of ordering in, maybe getting pizzas or some wings from your favorite local spot, or you can hit the grocery store and prep some amazing game day snacks.

Got a grill? Fire it up to make burgers and dogs. Or maybe, if you want to take a bit more time for your party, get started early in the day and get a roast or smoked meats ready for a full day of football. Your friends will thank you for it.

If you get people coming over who don’t eat meat, don’t leave them out of the fun. Build an excellent veggie plate with vegetarian friendly dips like hummus, tzatziki or ranch. Maybe if you’re feeling really generous, pick up some Beyond Meat burgers and sausages to give your plant-based friends an authentic homegating experience.

Don’t forget snacks and sweets! Meats and veggies are a great way to kick off your game day, but you need smaller things to keep the day going. Consider different kinds of chips, pretzels and other salty snacks to graze on throughout the day! Then, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, maybe have some baked goods ready. Sometimes those sweets will help you with that second wind for the late afternoon games!

Variety in the cooler

Of course, it isn’t game day without a cold drink in your hand. Maybe even a few. A lot of people’s go-to game day drink is probably going to be a cold-as-ice, easy-to-drink beer. So keep an eye out for summer, blonde and amber ales that will go down easy with a burger and chips. Maybe some light beers for friends who want to pace themselves a bit more, or don’t want something so heavy. If you’re like me, you’ve got some people coming over who love an IPA to get through a Sunday afternoon. While it’s not my pint of beer, I’m happy to grab a six pack to keep them happy.

Not all of your party goers are gonna be drinking alcohol, however, and it’s important to make sure they feel welcome and are hydrated. Stock up on juices, seltzers and sodas to keep a variety of drinks to keep the whole crew happy. Maybe splurge on the cornucopia of options from Coca-Cola including Vanilla Coke, Cherry, Coke, Diet Coke and Coke Zero. That way you have some sugar and caffeine to keep everyone happy, refreshed and energized through the first Sunday of the NFL season.

Presented by Coca-Cola