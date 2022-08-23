Eagles announce 5 moves to cut roster down to 80 player limit

The Philadelphia Eagles officially trimmed their roster down to 80* players on Tuesday afternoon. The team was required to do so as part of the league-wide cuts down from 85.

Here are the five moves they announced:

TE Tyree Jackson and T/G Brett Toth to reserve/physically unable to perform list

and to reserve/physically unable to perform list CB Josh Blackwell, RB DeAndre Torrey, and OT Jarrid Williams waived

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

TYREE JACKSON

Jackson suffered an ACL tear during the Eagles’ 2021 regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He began camp on the active/PUP list.

Now that Jackson is on the reserve/PUP list, he is automatically ineligible to play in the first four games of the 2022 NFL season. He can return to the roster in Week 5 at the earliest.

There hasn’t been an update on Jackson’s progress. One would think he might be able to return in Week 5 but that’s just speculation.

The Eagles will likely enter this season with three tight ends on their roster. Dallas Goedert is obviously the top guy and Jack Stoll is probably second up behind him. After that, Grant Calcaterra and Noah Togiai seem to be battling for a spot. The former has missed a lot of time due to injury but might be the more dynamic receiver. The latter has consistently caught everything thrown his way in camp.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jackson fits in the picture. He finished last season as the third tight end behind Goedert and Stoll.

BRETT TOTH

Toth also suffered an ACL tear during the Eagles’ 2021 regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. And he also began camp on the active/PUP list.

Now that Toth is on the reserve/PUP list, he is automatically ineligible to play in the first four games of the 2022 NFL season. He can return to the roster in Week 5 at the earliest.

The Eagles already have a lot of OL depth so it’s not like they’ll be needing to rush Toth back. They might have the luxury of activating him at a point when they could use some more depth due to inevitable injuries.

JOSH BLACKWELL

Blackwell was caught up in a numbers game; the Eagles already have a billion young cornerbacks. The UDFA from Duke was always a long shot to stick around.

DEANDRE TORREY

The Eagles signed Torrey when Kenneth Gainwell was dealing with a hip injury and Boston Scott was missing practices due to a concussion. He was around just to eat up practice reps and preseason games. To his credit, he did have some nice runs against the Cleveland Browns.

JARRID WILIAMS

This is the second time the Eagles are waiving Jarrid Williams this offseason. The first time was when they made some roster moves right at the start of training camp. The Eagles only brought back Williams after Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard, AND Le’Raven Clark were all missing practice time. The UDFA from The U was a camp body.

...

*The Eagles actually have 81 players under contract but Matt Leo doesn’t count against the limit due to his exempt status.

UPCOMING ROSTER CUT DEADLINES

The big cut down to 53 is coming up next week: Tuesday, August 30 at 4:00 PM Eastern.

Elsewhere in roster cut news, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with Genard Avery. I am vindicated. (Sorry, Genard.)