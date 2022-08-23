Eagles will avoid facing two key players early in the season

The Detroit Lions have placed Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning the wide receiver will miss their regular season opener against the Eagles on September 11. Williams will be forced to miss the first four games of the year as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL, but the No. 12 overall pick is expected to return by mid-season.

Additionally the Washington Commanders have added Chase Young to the reserve/PUP list, meaning the defensive end will also miss at least four games, including the Week 4 matchup against the Eagles. Young’s surgery appears to have been more extensive than previously thought.

Full Chase Young update, per a source: ACL surgery was more significant than most because he also suffered a fully ruptured patella — which is why he’s starting out on reserve PUP.



Impressive all-around recovery: #Commanders plan for Young’s return Week 5 vs #Titans. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2022

The Young news should be a relief for Jalen Hurts who won’t have to face the elite pass rushed early on in the season, even though they will likely face off against each other in early-November. Young was injured in Week 10 last season so he missed both games later in the year against the Eagles.