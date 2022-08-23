Eagles News: “It would be a mistake to keep Jalen Reagor over Deon Cain”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s observations after Eagles pick up preseason win in Cleveland - NBCSP

2. Jalen Reagor hasn’t had an awful training camp, but it would be a mistake to keep Reagor over Deon Cain. What you saw Sunday afternoon is what Cain has been doing all summer. He had back-to-back gains of 24 and 23 yards on contested catches from Gardner Minshew in the second quarter and finished 5-for-66. He’s got great size at 6-2, 200, he’s got some experience – he started six games for the Colts and Steelers in 2019 – and he’s by far the best of the next group behind DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal. He’s just better than Reagor. And it’s not close.

These 3 Eagles players could be used as trade bait. What should they look for in return?- NJ.com

Jalen Reagor: In the two preseason games, Reagor has been targeted eight times, catching five passes for 43 yards. Reagor, who was allowed to rest with most of the other starters after the first half of the first preseason game against the Jets, looks to be the fifth wide receiver, behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal. After averaging 7.3 yards per punt return last season, he has watched from the sidelines as undrafted rookie Britain Covey has been the primary returner in practice and games. With his speed, Reagor could be coveted by teams for his potential. Because he might play mostly in four- or five-wide-receiver packages, Reagor could be moved for another player or a draft pick.

Spadaro: Tough decisions lie ahead at wide receiver - PE.com

And in that game, some players further down the depth chart stepped up. Way, way up. Deon Cain, formerly a sixth-round draft pick by the Colts in 2019 who had nine catches for 124 yards in 15 career regular-season games with the Colts and Steelers before landing on the Eagles’ practice squad in 2021, grabbed five passes for 66 yards on seven targets. Cain was terrific with some tippy-toe sideline grabs, a pretty back-shoulder reception, and catches on which he ran crisp routes and created separation. Cain has played his way into the receiver roster equation. To what degree, hey, that’s Roseman’s opinion and his (and the coaches’) are the only ones that matter. Cain is just keeping his head down and staying focused. “It’s just part of the journey, really,” Cain said after the game. “You know, in general, just making sure I do the right thing on and off the field. At the end of the day, you just have to make sure you are doing your job and everything will just take care of itself.”Highlight: Devon Allen with a 55-yard TD catch vs. Browns.

Eagles Film Review: Observations from the Browns preseason game - BGN

It was good to see Randy Moss Deon Cain make an impressive few catches as well. He obviously has good hands but didn’t separate much on any of his catches so I wouldn’t get too carried away. Let’s not talk too much about a couple of Jalen Reagor’s routes either but... they weren’t very good.

At the Podium: Gardner Minshew + Nick Sirianni following Eagles-Browns preseason game - BGN Radio

The Eagles defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-20 on Sunday afternoon and following the game Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew and Nick Sirianni spoke with the Philly media.

Undrafted rookie CB Josh Jobe is likely to make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster, with gifs and stuff - PhillyVoice

Darius Slay will turn 32 in January, and James Bradberry may only be in Philly for one year. The Eagles will need someone to eventually fill those outside cornerback roles. We’re nowhere remotely close to projecting that for Jobe, but he has looked like the best player of the young cornerback bunch this summer, and is likely to make the team.

Fantasy Football: Players to target for every round in drafts - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WR DEVONTA SMITH. ADP ranking: 87 | My ranking: 64 Smith was an incredibly strong prospect coming into the NFL and didn’t disappoint as a rookie. He was a full-time player from the beginning and gathered more than 1.7 yards per route run. He faces substantial target competition with the Eagles’ addition of A.J. Brown, but betting on talent and a second-year breakout is an easy call in the seventh round.

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 recap: What you need to know about position battles, injuries and more - NFL.com

Last week in this space, I noted how the Browns could afford to deal running back Kareem Hunt because of their deep backfield if they found a taker. The comedy duo Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of The Athletic noted Friday that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni introduced himself to Hunt at joint practices in the same week that Miles Sanders hurt his hamstring. Another route would be trying to trade a spare Eagles receiver for D’Ernest Johnson. It wasn’t so long ago the Browns were deep at wideout and the Eagles were scrambling for options, but the analytical tables have turned.

Giants injury news: Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL, per report - Big Blue View

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that New York Giants edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL against the Cincinnati Bengals. Schefter adds that Thibodeaux’s ACL and meniscus are intact and that the Giants are anticipating a 3-4 week recovery timeframe. The team is still hopeful that he will be ready to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

5 things we have learned about the Dallas Cowboys through the preseason so far - Blogging The Boys

There should be no hard conclusions drawn from the preseason because of the nature of exhibition games, but that being said, I am fairly certain that KaVontae Turpin is going to wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is undeniable that what we saw from Turpin against the Chargers was impressive. Perhaps the most important takeaway from it all is that the Cowboys have someone who is at the very least capable of that sort of dynamic gameplay at the returner spot. Obviously he won’t have a return for a touchdown in every game (we’ll settle for every other contest), but having a devoted person in that spot is a good idea. We have seen the Cowboys float out different options at returner over the years, but the last truly dedicated ones experienced success if you look at Lucky Whitehead and Dwayne Harris as examples over the last decade. Hopefully Turpin produces similar results.

Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas activated from PUP; Two more TEs added - Hogs Haven

The biggest news from today’s flurry of roster moves is obviously Logan Thomas being activated off of the PUP list. He tore his ACL after a dirty hit from Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue when Washington played the Raiders in Las Vegas on December 5th. Thomas’s initial prognosis was no ACL tear, but further tests revealed he did in fact have a tear and needed season-ending surgery. The injury was even more extensive than that.

Minnesota Vikings trade for QB Nick Mullens - Daily Norseman

In 2021, he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles but was part of the team’s final cuts of training camp. He then signed with the Cleveland Browns and wound up starting one game after the Browns’ top two quarterbacks (Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum) tested positive for COVID. He then signed with the Raiders this past April and is now on his way to Minnesota.

The 5 biggest difference makers from NFL preseason Week 2 - SB Nation

No. 4: T.Y. McGill, DT — Minnesota Vikings. 5 tackles (2 solo), 1.5 sacks. McGill has been all over the NFL since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The Vikings are now his 9th stop since entering the league and he’s been desperate to stick to a roster. Now he might actually do it.. The Vikings already have a solid defensive line, but McGill has been a standout player this preseason. However, against the 49ers he really took over, showing an ability to eat space, and get penetration. These are all things the Vikings desperately need, and I think we could see him become a force for the team. [BLG Note: Former Eagles DT.]

Monday Football Monday #102: Stock report through Week 2 of the preseason - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney share their thoughts on players and teams that fall under the stock up and stock down categories following Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

...

