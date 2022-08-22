Eagles rookie report card from the Browns preseason game

The Eagles got their first preseason win against the Browns on Sunday. The wins and losses don’t matter much, of course, but this was a game where a lot of starters rested and the young guys got a ton of playing time. It’s encouraging that they were able to battle it out for a win. Here is how the rookies fared in their second preseason showing.

Jordan Davis: C

After a strong outing against the Jets, Davis failed to follow it up with another encouraging game. While he did not see a ton playing time, it would have been nice to see him get some push against the Browns interior line.

Cam Jurgens: A

Jurgens had another impressive game against the Browns. He played almost half of the offensive snaps, looking comfortable, playing aggressively and fast. His stellar preseason has signaled he is ready to play as soon as the Eagles put him on the field.

Nakobe Dean: C-

Dean got a lot of playing time with most of the starting defense sitting out. He failed to make an impact like he did last week. He was not playing fast and got blocked out of plays a little too easily. It is unclear how quickly the Eagles want to slot Dean into the starting defense, but he needs a better showing than this to prove he is ready.

Kyron Johnson: B

Johnson followed up a strong week of camp with a solid showing against the Browns. He looked comfortable playing on the edge, dropping into coverage and contributed a lot on special teams. He looks to be in good position to make the team.

Grant Calcaterra: N/A

Injury held him out again.

Britain Covey: D

Despite the training camp hype, Covey has yet to make an impact in a game. He only logged one short catch against the Browns. He will need to have a strong showing in the final game.

Devon Allen: A

One catch was all it took to show what Devon Allen could be for the Eagles. The track star caught a 55-yard bomb from Reid Sinnett for the go-ahead touchdown late in the game. The former Oregon Duck looked comically fast sprinting down the field. His speed is extremely enticing and could be what wins him a spot on the practice squad.

Josh Jobe: B+

Josh Jobe continues to impress as a second-team cornerback. He plays scrappy and with great speed, constantly putting himself around the ball. He thrives as a tackler and even had a nice play in coverage against the Browns to knock the ball away. He is looking like he could play his way into a role as the fourth cornerback.

Josh Blackwell: C-

After a lot of playing time last week, Blackwell lost snaps to Kary Vincent Jr. against the Browns. He didn’t make much of an impact.

Mario Goodrich: C-

Did not see the field much on defense.

Reed Blankenship: A

Reed Blankenship continues to be a tackling machine on defense and special teams. He has a strong case to make the team at this point.