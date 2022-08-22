Eagles-Browns snap count analysis

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason win over the Cleveland Browns are in. Let’s take a look and offer some analysis.
OFFENSE
- The second-string offensive line got a decent amount of work in this game. The Eagles started Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Jack Anderson, and Jack Driscoll. Then Anderson shifted to center with Kayode Awosika filing in at guard after Jurgens came out a little earlier than his fellow blockers. And deservedly so since Jurgens played well. There wasn’t more to see there. Really no need to even play him in the preseason finale.
- Gardner Minshew was the quarterback for the entire first half.
- Not a lot of production for Noah Togiai (two catches, nine yards) in this one but he played a lot on offense and special teams.
- For the second game in a row, Deon Cain played the most special teams snaps of any Eagles wide receiver. It’s important that he can be helpful in that regard if he’s going to crack the roster.
- By contrast, no special teams snaps for John Hightower. Not that anyone really thought he’s going to make the roster ... but, yeah, not gonna happen.
- Reid Sinnett was the Eagles’ quarterback for most of the second half.
- The Eagles split RB playing time pretty evenly. Boston Scott was up first before it was Kenneth Gainwell time. Then it was Jason Huntley’s turn before Kennedy Brooks and DeAndre Torrey finished off the game.
- Not much playing time for Devon Allen but he made the most of it with his 55-yard touchdown reception where he blazed by the Browns’ defensive backs.
- Quez Watkins didn’t really need to be playing in this game. Weird choice.
- Carson Strong made his NFL preseason debut ... but was only allowed one passing attempt.
DEFENSE
- Jaquiski Tartt played a lot and late into the game. That’s typically not a great sign for an older, more established player like him. But he did do some good things, such as contribute a big hit that forced a turnover on downs.
- Would’ve liked to see some more production from Patrick Johnson, who played the second most defensive snaps but only logged a single tackle and no other stats. Same can be said for Tarron Jackson.
- A little interesting to see that Kary Vincent Jr. was far out in front when it came to cornerback playing time. KVJ did miss multiple practices and the first preseason game, so it could’ve been a case of evaluating him.
- Reed Blankenship playing so much on special teams could be a good sign for his roster chances.
- A little curious that Davion Taylor played no special team snaps. Same for Josh Jobe.
- Ugo Amadi saw a decent chunk of playing time despite only first practicing with the Eagles on Thursday. He was utilized at cornerback, not safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
DID NOT PLAY
Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay, DeVonta Smith, Haason Reddick, A.J. Brown, Marcus Epps, James Bradberry, Miles Sanders, Anthony Harris, Avonte Maddox, Kyzir White, Grant Calcaterra, Christian Elliss, Brandon Graham, Isaac Seumalo, T.J. Edwards, Jason Kelce, Brett Toth, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Tyree Jackson, Greg Ward, Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave
- The Eagles did not player their starters. The vast majority of them, anyway.
- Bummer that Calcaterra wasn’t ready to play. He only returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity, though. Would be nice to see him back in full in Miami and able to play in the preseason finale. The rookie needs to make up for lost time.
- Sanders, Bradberry, Ward, Jackson (PUP), and Toth (PUP) likely wouldn’t have suited up even if everyone played because they’re currently injured.
