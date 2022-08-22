Eagles News: Andre Dillard has come a long way

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Andre Dillard may be traded — Jalen Reagor, too — but the Eagles’ former first rounders know how far they’ve come - Inquirer

Dillard has come a long way, indeed. A few years ago, he decided to stay off social media. The criticism that comes with being a first rounder who doesn’t immediately perform had gotten to him, he said, because he’s a natural “people pleaser.”“Now over the years I’ve realized it’s just BS,” he said. Dillard may not yet be the starter the Eagles had hoped they were getting when they traded up for him. But few would say he hasn’t risen to that level. He may eventually get that chance elsewhere, but the 26-year-old knows better than anyone how far he’s traveled.“I basically knew nothing coming in,” Dillard said. “There was some rude awakening, some growing experiences. It just made me into who I am now. I’m proud of everything that’s happened. I don’t have any regrets.”

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Browns preseason game - PhillyVoice

Cam Jurgens and Andre Dillard were the two main stars on the day. Jurgens picked up where he left off in the first preseason game, when he had several highlight reel blocks, while Dillard moved defenders in the run game and protected well in the passing game.

Spadaro: Offense showcases toughness, versatility in win vs. Browns - PE.com

Cam Jurgens again started at center and played through the first series and again had a strong outing. Andre Dillard, who has worked so hard to improve his strength and has clearly done so, dominated at left tackle. And the rest of the line, backups, mind you, played cohesive, powerful football as the Eagles put together those impressive first two drives. “They get it done, man,” Minshew said. “Whether it’s the starters out there or any of them, they play great football. And when you’ve got an offensive line doing that, it helps everyone. You can’t do it without the offensive line.”

NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 21, Cleveland Browns 20 - PFF

Rookie center Cam Jurgens was perfect in pass protection across 10 such snaps. He has now allowed one hurry on 31 pass-blocking snaps this preseason. Andre Dillard was the lone Eagles lineman to surrender pressure on the day.

Eagles vs. Browns: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

Wide receiver Deon Cain probably won’t make the team, though his second quarter catch down the sideline on a second-and-six from the Eagles’ 49 was great film for him for other teams that may be interested. Cain went up against Browns’ third-team defensive back Lavert Hill for a 24-yard gain. If he’s not going to be on the Eagles this fall, he may be with someone else thanks to catches like that. Cain followed that up with a 23-yard catch at the Browns’ three.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles-Browns Preseason Takeaways - BGN Radio

Eytan Shander and Jessica Towne Taylor are back for another season of the BGN Instant Reaction Show! The two share their initial reactions following the Eagles preseason victory over the Browns, 21-20 and season expectations for the Birds.

NFL preseason 2022 Week 2 takeaways and schedule: Giants’ Daniel Jones looks poised, Ravens’ Isaiah Likely has huge game - ESPN

The plot thickens at wide receiver. Deon Cain — the 6-foot-2, 202-pound 26-year-old out of Clemson — had a game-high five catches for 66 yards, highlighted by an acrobatic 24-yard grab down the right sideline on a pass from Gardner Minshew. He has provided similar splash plays on the practice field this summer. The Eagles have some tough choices to make at wideout, with former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, undrafted rookie Britain Covey and Cain all vying for spots in a crowded receiver room featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal. As if the evaluators didn’t have enough to think about, Devon Allen, the world-class hurdler and former Oregon receiver, turned on the jets and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass Sunday. These players will present their closing arguments in the preseason finale in Miami.

Eagles Win in Cleveland - Iggles Blitz

Boston Scott made his 2022 debut and looked good. The offense looked worlds better than last week when Jason Huntley was the feature back. Scott showed burst and ran hard. He was 10-33-1 and also caught an 11-yard pass. Kenny Gainwell replaced Scott on the second series and also played well. He brought some juice to the running game. When there was a hole, he hit it. I also liked his physicality. He was 11-46-1. Seeing Scott and Gainwell run like that makes you feel better about the ground game.

Kareem Hunt rumored to be traded to the Eagles? Do not believe this - Dawgs By Nature

The biggest reason that this will not transpire is because the coaching staff values Hunt as a key component of this offense. He has versatility in that he is a runner, a good receiver, can line up in the slot, is a great blocker and comes on and goes off without any mouth about his playing time. Plus, why would the Browns ship off a valuable weapon while their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is MIA for 11 games? New starting QB Jacoby Brissett is going to need all the weapons he can muster. But there is one more thing to consider. If Hunt plays out this year and Cleveland allows him to test the free agent waters to which he is signed by another club, the Browns would then receive a compensatory draft pick. It is probable that this pick would be greater than the fifth round selection they would have gotten from the Eagles. This fact alone is why Hunt will remain in Cleveland.

2022 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions - NFL.com

5) NFC East. The rise of the Philadelphia Eagles made this division much better than it’s been in previous seasons. They used a run-heavy offense to make a surprising run to a wild-card spot in 2021. This year’s offense figures to be more balanced — especially with wide receiver A.J. Brown added to all the weapons surrounding quarterback Jalen Hurts — and that should help the Eagles challenge for the division crown. The team that won that title last season, the Dallas Cowboys, is a bit more confounding these days. We know they’ll play strong defense, as they boast two of the best young defenders in the game (linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs). What isn’t so apparent is how the same offense that led the league in scoring last year will look without some key weapons. Sure, quarterback Dak Prescott still has wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, the Cowboys lost two receivers during the offseason (Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson), free-agent addition James Washington suffered a broken foot in training camp — which will sideline him for six to 10 weeks — and Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when the season begins. That’s a lot to deal with for a team hoping to start fast. As for the remainder of the division, it’s hard to be optimistic about either the Washington Commanders or the New York Giants. Their quarterback play is just too unreliable.

Kayvon Thibodeaux injury: Rookie says ‘I’m good’ after knee injury - Big Blue View

Rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux said “I’m good” as he passed by media after leaving Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a right knee injury. Thibodeaux crumped to the ground with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter after a running play from the Giants’ 15-yard line. The cart came on the field for the No. 5 overall pick, but Thibodeaux limped off the field under his own power. Coach Brian Daboll said it’s “a scary time” when you see a player laying on the field. “Any time you see someone on the turf, regardless of how they got here it’s hard as a coach to watch a guy go down,” Daboll said.

The Cowboys desperately need Jalen Tolbert to step up in year one - Blogging The Boys

It’s no secret that rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert will be called upon early and often in year one of his NFL career. Heading into training camp, Tolbert was realistically the Cowboys WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb with Michael Gallup likely to miss some time to start the regular season. Since training camp started, Tolbert has been bested by veteran WR Noah Brown, who has had one of the better training camps out of all 90 players in Oxnard. While Tolbert hasn’t necessarily struggled this offseason, it isn’t crazy to say that we expected a little bit more from the third-round pick out of South Alabama. While the practices have been solid, it’s really been the game action that has left Cowboys fans, and the Cowboys front office, a little concerned with how much the team will be able to rely on him in year one.

Commanders Vs. Chiefs (Preseason Game Two) - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Carson Wentz, playing behind an o-line missing three starters, look just OK. What I do think he did a nice job of was taking what the defense gave him and not forcing anything.

Fleur-de-Links, August 22: Jameis Winston returns to practice - Canal Street Chronicles

Jameis Winston returned to practice after missing nearly two weeks with a foot injury. [BLG Note: Worth keeping an eye on the Saints’ injuries and such given that they owe their first-round pick to Philly in the 2023 NFL Draft.]

The best ‘Madden 23’ glitches the internet has to offer - SB Nation

My favorite yearly tradition is back: Madden glitches. Players unlocked the game at midnight (or earlier if they bought the expensive edition) and we’re already seeing some simply incredible goofs. [BLG Note: A number of these clips made me literally laugh out loud. Would recommend.]

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio