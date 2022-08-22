Eagles Film Review: Observations from the Browns preseason game

Quick reminder: it’s only preseason and I don’t have access to any preseason all22 so I’ll try and keep this short and sweet. I also tend to to focus on potential starters and other important players as they are the most interesting!

Offense

Let’s start with the quarterback. Gardner Minshew made some nice throws down the field and has a good read of the offense but it’s pretty clear to me his arm is not good enough to be a starting quarterback. It just doesn’t have much juice to it, sadly.

I don’t really get into scheme stuff much in preseason, but I do think it was worth noting the Eagles clearly went with a run heavy approach in this one. There was a lot of under center stuff and the passing game was clearly built off of the running game, with a lot of RPOs. I enjoyed seeing the Eagles run it down the Browns on 2nd and 9 when they went with 2-high coverage. If teams want to keep running 2 deep safeties against the Eagles next year, just keep running it!

Spread run game vs. the modern 2 high approach on 2nd & 9 = 5 OL vs. 5 defenders. This OL isn't going to lose that battle, easy first down. So much space to run into. Lovely block by Jurgens again, of course... pic.twitter.com/XRJ23b5DY4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

This was also a classic Jeff Stoutland run game. We saw pin-pull a lot but also some inside zone, outside zone and I believe we saw some DUO too! The Eagles run game remains one of the most multiple in the league, and this was all without a mobile quarterback. I thought Boston Scott ran pretty well too.

Eagles running a really run heavy offense this drive. Under center with only RPOs as pass plays. This maybe DUO? (not sure) but great run by Scott. He has such a low center of gravity and has really really good contact balance. pic.twitter.com/ObYZ8ICBoU — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

Just like last week, there was only one guy I was watching on nearly every snap. Cam Jurgens. This guy has had about the best preseason an offensive lineman can have. I spoke about him at length last week so I won’t go into much detail here, but he is absolutely flying around and straight up wrecking linebackers in space.

Eagles Pin/Pull concept executed perfectly. Great job by Opeta on the move and what else can you say about Jurgens?! Fantastic vision on the move and really strong finish to pancake his guy. pic.twitter.com/NOkdNPxmlR — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

It wasn’t just Jurgens that impressed me though, the entire offensive line looked really good. Stoutland is an unbelievable coach. I thought Andre Dillard run blocked really well too, which was good.

Eagles OL is phenomenally well coached. Even the 2nd team are in perfect sync. Look at the the push that Jurgens gets on this one!! Also great block by Jack Anderson, coming off his double and stonewalling the linebacker. pic.twitter.com/xGzOjmOtgh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

This was the block of the game though, by Jurgens. Duh.

Seriously, what can Jurgens not do? The DT is lined up on his outside shoulder and he has the quickness to immediately get playside on the reach block and then has the strength to just toss him to the ground... This is a crazy play. pic.twitter.com/CcvtnSEJv6 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

A couple of other minor notes on the passing game, Quez Watkins made a nice play here.

Simple double slant from empty. Great release from Quez Watkins and excellent spin and acceleration to get the first down. pic.twitter.com/uKfTW3OWD4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

I also really liked seeing Zach Pascal used on this play, this fits his skillset perfectly.

This is exactly how I want to use Zach Pascal used. He's a big slot who won't create explosive plays but can move the chains. 3rd and 3, obvious single-high w/ 7 men in the box means you'll get 1on1 and Pascal has the size to make these catches. pic.twitter.com/X6pznwgMuC — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

It was good to see Randy Moss Deon Cain make an impressive few catches as well. He obviously has good hands but didn’t separate much on any of his catches so I wouldn’t get too carried away. Let’s not talk too much about a couple of Jalen Reagor’s routes either but... they weren’t very good.

Defense

This was a quiet one on defense and not a great deal stood out to me. It was pretty vanilla and I didn’t see many pressures or disguised coverage. I hate doing this because I feel like I pick on him a lot, but I couldn’t stop watching Davion Taylor. He could not get off blocks today, at all. He was a disaster in the run game and didn’t anticipate anything well either. I just don’t think he’s very good against the run and he’s a massive liability when he’s not in coverage. I thought K’Von Wallace did actually play really well in this one and made a couple of really nice plays, so that was pretty good to see as I haven’t seen a great deal from him in his career so far but he stood out today in a positive way.

Both Nakobe Dean & Davion Taylor have struggled to get off blocks so far. Good job by K'Von Wallace avoiding the traffic & wrapping up the running back pic.twitter.com/GQpYxuVV6E — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

Davion Taylor is obviously extremely athletic but I see very little improvement in his ability to avoid contact or disengage from blockers. He's too easy to move in the run game. pic.twitter.com/cikm2LeHLn — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

To be fair, I didn’t think his partner Nakobe Dean did a great deal either but it’s only his second ever game and he still avoided blocks better than Davion Taylor did. It was also good to see the Eagles blitz Dean as they did this last week too and that tells me they understand his strengths and are willing to use him in this way.

Eagles have made an effort to blitz Nakobe Dean this preseason which makes me very happy. I think K'Von Wallace has had a good half. Been aggressive coming downhill and made some good tackles. pic.twitter.com/IZN7nlLRjk — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

K’Von Wallace would have been pretty happy to see Jaquiski Tartt playing with the 3’s this week. Tartt looked like he was desperate to hit someone throughout the second half and he took his chance!

Tartt has been desperate to hit someone all half Not sure he's enjoying being out there with the 3s. Massive hit! He's so physical when coming downhill. pic.twitter.com/HGlrctJTOy — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

I thought a few of the backups cornerbacks struggled in this one too, in particular Kary Vincent Jr. I guess it’s worth noting that we didn’t see much from Jordan Davis either, and none of the edge rushers did anything too noteworthy either.

The best play of the game was almost certainly Devon Allen’s deep touchdown and the subsequent celebration.

Best part of the game by a mile. pic.twitter.com/No1c6Vzlzu — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) August 21, 2022

Only a short breakdown this week, but we are not too far away from the real action!