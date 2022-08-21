Eagles vs. Browns game updates

After two joint practices, the Cleveland Browns will host the Philadelphia Eagles for their Week 2 preseason game on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t too forthcoming with his plan for the starters, but in the past, he’s talked about how joint practices are very game-like and often give him and the coaching staff all that they need for some guys. With the starters likely getting few, if any, snaps in Sunday’s game, it’ll be a great time to see some of the young players on the road.

Related Eagles rookies storylines ahead of the Browns preseason game

With one preseason game under their belt, we get a chance to watch the rookies and other depth guys settle in and see how they’re developing heading into the season. We’re just days away from the next round of roster cuts, so these performances will be make-or-break for some players.

Which depth player are you most excited to see on Sunday?

TWITTER UPDATES

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the games in the comments below.